By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 10:19

Ukraine destroys 45 Russian cruise missiles latest combat losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, November 1, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 45 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, October 31, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 650 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 72,470.

Twelve more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 16 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of another two Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1730 and the destruction of two Russian drones takes the total losses to 1415.

Andrew Barton Paterson Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Nov 1: pic.twitter.com/MNajky0cBw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 1, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, October 31 in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 251st day of the war shows that the loss of the 45 Russian cruise missiles now means Ukraine has destroyed 397, while the destruction of 12 more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2698 in total.

The destruction of four Russian helicopters by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 257 and the destruction of one more Russian aircraft brings the total to 276.

The loss of another 16 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) means Russian forces have now seen Ukraine destroy 5501 in total.

