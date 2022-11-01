By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 15:03

WATCH: Russian Mi-8 helicopter reportedly belonging to Wagner Group shot down in Ukraine's Bakhmut. Image: Denis Kazansky/Telegram

THE Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter, reportedly belonging to the Wagner Group, in the Bakhmut region of Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, November 1.

Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi shared a video on his Telegram channel showing a Russian Mi-8 helicopter reportedly belonging to the Wagner Group reportedly shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukraine’s Bakhmut.

He wrote: “Near Bakhmut, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Wagner PMC was shot down. Judging by the messages in the enemy telegram channels, there were officers who died in it.”

He added: “It’s funny that the video of the destruction of the helicopter was first picked up by Russian Z-channels, which claimed that the helicopter was Ukrainian and thus happily danced on the bones of their own military.

“But the most interesting thing is that the helicopter was most likely Belarusian. The side numbers and the flag of Belarus were painted over on it, but they can be identified.

“Apparently, the Russian Federation has a very bad situation with equipment and aviation, and Lukashenko’s pushes have already been used.”

The video has since been shared on Twitter.

⚡️ Near Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an unusual "Wagner" PVK helicopter. The officers who were in the helicopter were also destroyed, – Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi. pic.twitter.com/qL7U3MoiqQ — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 1, 2022

Another angle of the video was also shared.

“Ukraine October 31, 2022: The moment a Russian Mi-8 helicopter is shot down near Bakhmut,” the video was captioned.

[ Tình hình Ukraine ] Update: Vùng ( tỉnh ) Donetsk, Ukraine ngày 31/10/2022: Khoảnh khắc một trực thăng Mi-8 của quân Nga bị bắn hạ gần Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/8BvC7ldVEB — Nguyen Duy Tai (@NguyenDuyTai18) November 1, 2022

The news comes after it was recently revealed two Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters had been destroyed at the airfield in Russia’s Pskov region, and two were seriously damaged.

On Monday, October 31, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the two helicopters were completely destroyed at the “Veretye” Air Force base of Russia’s Pskov region.

