By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 12:26

Unknown whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Covid vaccine boosters. Image: Ververidis Vasilis/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, November 1 that he did not know whether Vladimir Putin had received his Covid vaccine boosters.

Speaking on November 1, Peskov was forced to answer questions about Putin’s vaccination status and revealed he did not know whether Vladimir Putin had received additional doses of the Covid vaccine.

“I don’t know, I definitely cannot answer your question,” he said in response to a related question, promising to get information on the matter.

Peskov responded to a report from Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, who said on November 1 that the risks of Covid were increasing once again, as reported by Gazeta.ru.

On Wednesday, October 26, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said it had recorded two new Covid variants in Russia including the infectious “Cerberus” strain.

Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova said at the time that the “Cerberus” strain, which is a variant of the Omicron Covid strain, could spread throughout the country.

However, Popova ruled out new restrictions in Russia due to the coronavirus.

Back in March 2021, Russian President Putin got vaccinated against COVID-19 away from the accustomed public spectacular at the time.

As previously reported, Putin took the jab away from the cameras.

Peskov said at the time that Putin getting the jab was to show the Russian public that “all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable, very good and effective.”

Speaking to the BBC, he brushed off the suggestion that showing President Putin getting a shot in the arm would help persuade the sceptical majority of Russians to follow suit.

