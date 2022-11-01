By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 12:58

WATCH: Ukrainian forces recover damaged Russian T-80BV tank from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Image: @uaweapons/Twitter

VIDEOS shared on social media on Tuesday, November 1 show Ukrainian forces recovering a damaged Russian T-80BV tank from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

The video, which was shared by @UAWeapons on Twitter, alongside the caption: “Ukrainian forces recovered a damaged Russian T-80BV tank, possibly in Kharkiv Oblast,” has been liked over 1,4k times.

#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces recovered a damaged Russian T-80BV tank, possibly in #Kharkiv Oblast. pic.twitter.com/fxOHuOkzBw — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) November 1, 2022

One person commented on the video, writing on Twitter: “Gosh, are we nearly at tractor season again? More work for the miracle mechanics.”

Gosh, are we nearly at tractor season again?

More work for the miracle mechanics. https://t.co/WObxaawGtO — Earth carer called Angie #StandingWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@lifelearner47) November 1, 2022

“Ukrainians are a brave and heroic people! People with values!” wrote another person.

Los ucranianos son un pueblo valiente y heroico! Gente con valores! https://t.co/v5A0rHi90l — elbi cortez funes (@ElbiCortezFunes) November 1, 2022

The destroyed Russian T-80BV tank being recovered by Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv comes after videos circulating online on Monday, July 4 showed two Russian T-80BV tanks being towed after Czech volunteer forces captured them from the frontline in Izium, Ukraine.

The T-80 is a main battle tank that was designed in the former Soviet Union and also manufactured in Russia. Its inclusion in Putin’s military arsenal appears to support claims that Russia is using outdated ‘Soviet era’ equipment in Ukraine.

Video footage showed Ukrainian troops towing one of the T-80BV tanks which appeared to be hit on the front side of the turret, along with another one.

On Monday, August 8, Ukraine’s Armed Forces shared footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank being destroyed by the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade.

First revealed in 2017, the T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the Russian T-80BV main battle tank. Russia currently operates a total of 4,500 T-80 main battle tanks of all variants.

