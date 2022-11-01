Serbian Armed Forces on high alert due to situation in Kosovo and Metohija

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 11:42

SERBIAN Defence Minister Milos Vucevic announced on Tuesday, November 1 that the country’s armed forces are now on high alert due to the evolving situation in Kosovo and Metohija.

“The President of the Republic, as the supreme commander in chief, gave the order to the Serbian army to be ready, to increase the level of combat readiness in order to be ready to respond to any task,” Vucevich said as quoted by TASS.

According to the Minister of Defence, no one wants to fight, but the Serbian army is “ready to perform any task.”

The news comes after Norway increased the Norwegian Armed Forces’ readiness.

On Monday, October 31, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that it was increasing the readiness of the Norwegian Armed Forces – strengthening its level of readiness from the ‘normal situation’ phase 0 readiness to phase 1.

It is believed the increase in military readiness is due to the uncertainty about Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, the sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and the perceived threat of Russian intelligence in Norway.

