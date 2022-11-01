Shiba Inu and Monero have great records, but Big Eyes might be the Next Meme Coin to Storm the Crypto Market

By EWN • 01 November 2022 • 11:20

Although there have been some evolutions in the Crypto space, the market remains profitable for investors. One element of continuous success in space is the ability to identify opportunities. Selecting the correct crypto token differs between a casual user and a savvy investor. One such cutting-edge coin with an innovative concept is Big Eyes (BIG).

Some crypto assets gained prominence in the market backed by simple jokes and social media hype. Shiba Inu SHIB (SHIB) is one of these types of coin. Thanks to its popularity, it has generated millions of revenue for investors. Despite the bear market, the token increased from $0.00001169 to $0.000018 (55% increase) in less than a week in August. So, for short-term investors, SHIB might still be a wise investment.

Monero (XMR) is another unique asset to own in your portfolio. Monero created the coin to help crypto users draw a line between the public and their privacy. Monero (XMR) does this by hiding the addresses of the participants and ensuring their transactions are confidential. As a result, more users are starting to adopt the idea of data privacy, which puts Monero (XMR) at the forefront of potential tokens to soar soon.

Another crypto token to mention is Big Eyes (BIG). This new coin is predicted to create a storm in the crypto world with its blend of innovative features. Big Eyes (BIG) is another Meme coin like Shiba Inu (SHIB) but more focused on community growth and saving the world ocean. The noble cause and future projections of Big Eyes (BIG) give the token much potential as soon as it’s launched.

Big Eyes might beat the competitions, Shiba Inu and Monero with its community-focused concept

The birth of a new crypto project always raises hope among investors. Hence, investors have been on their toes with the news about the Big Eyes (BIG) launch. Several crypto enthusiasts have joined the ecosystem thanks to the giveaways on social media platforms. In addition, big Eyes (BIG) has donated millions to charity organisations since its presale launch, shining more light on the crypto community.

Hence, rather than being born out of jokes like most meme coins, Big Eyes (BIG) stands out. The cat-themed coin sets itself apart by creating a unique story around its mission. As highlighted in its roadmap, Big Eyes (BIG) is on a mission to save fishes in the ocean, revolutionise meme tokens, and storm the NFT and DeFi market.

It would soon introduce its Sushi NFT and allow members to trade valuables with one another. The cute cat might gain global prominence with its extensive NFT campaigns and continuous attempt to generate profit for users.

How to buy Big Eyes Tokens

80% of 200,000,000,000 tokens are available at launch, and 5% of the total supply will go as charity to ocean sanctuaries. The community owns the bulk (80%) from day one, and members won’t be charged buy or sell tax either.

You’ll be able to purchase this token with any coin of your choice among these three options, USDT, ETH, and BNB. The registration process is also straightforward, comprising just three steps. To join and buy the $BIG token, follow the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Go to the presale website, bigeyes.space

Step 2: Click on Buy Now on the right top corner of the screen

Step 3: Add your Metamask or Trust Wallet

Step 4: Click “Connect Wallet” to link your account to your wallet

Step 5: Choose your preferred payment coin and go through the approval steps to complete the transaction

Step 6: Claim you’re token after the presale ends

Conclusion

The current crypto market warrants intense research for investors. Investing in profitable coins like Big Eyes, Shiba Inu, and Monero can help boost your investment portfolio and recover investments lost during the bear market.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido