US rapper Takeoff from hip hop group Migos ‘shot dead in Texas’ aged 28

By Vickie Scullard • 01 November 2022 • 14:57

US rapper Takeoff of hip hop group Migos 'shot dead in Texas' aged 28. Credit: Takeoff/Twitter.

US rapper Takeoff, from hip hop group Migos, has reportedly been shot dead in Houston, Texas.

The 28-year-old, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, and fellow band member Quavo were playing a dice game at the bowling alley 810 Billiards & Bowling at 2.30am local time when a shooter opened fire, reports TMZ.

When officers rushed to the scene they found a victim, believed to be the rapper, who was reportedly declared dead.

A Houston Police spokesperson told reporters that Migos members Takeoff and Quavo were at the scene but will not be releasing the formal identity of the male deceased as of yet.

1 killed, 2 injured in surgery at hospital after a shooting in downtown Houston. There’s a lot of online speculation on victim, police won’t say who the vics are but said, members of Migos were in attendance, specifically Quavo and TakeOff @KPRC2https://t.co/3tPwm3hzgP pic.twitter.com/zwN3mmktSf — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) November 1, 2022

Two others involved in the incident were injured and taken to hospital.

Shortly before the news broke of the shooting, Takeoff posted a photo of himself to social media, in a location believed to be the bowling alley where the horrific event took place.

The two Migos members were said to be at the bowling alley to celebrate the birthday of friend Jas Prince, the son of music executive Jay Prince.

While police are yet to formally identify the deceased victim, fans have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the rapper.

Jewel Wicker, Managing Editor at Teen Vogue, tweeted: “He was 28. Takeoff, the then-kid who convinced his uncle (Quavo) to start rapping then helped change the flow of rap.

“The undisputed best rapper in Migos (his uncle told me so himself just a few months ago). What a loss.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.