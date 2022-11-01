VAT reduction on butane gas cylinders rejected by Spanish Government

By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 21:57
Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders.
Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com
The price of a cylinder of butane gas in Spain will not drop in the near future. A reduction in VAT on butane and propane gas cylinders from 21 to 5 per cent was today, Tuesday, November 1, rejected by the Government.
It had been hoped that a reduction would be applied, in accordance with the recently approved reduction for gas. The Government said it trusted that the ceiling price set in a recent decree law would be sufficient to avoid any uncontrolled rises.
In a response registered in Congress, the Executive explained that a European directive insists that member states may apply a maximum of two reduced rates of not less than 5 per cent. This will subsequently apply only to deliveries of goods and to the provision of expressly related services.
However, in its response, the Government recalled that through the measures deployed to respond to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine, a limitation had been established on the maximum sale price, before taxes, of bottled liquefied petroleum gases.
Specifically, the maximum price of the 12.5km butane cylinder was set at €19.55 euros, by the application of Royal Decree Law 11/2022, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.