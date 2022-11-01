Why Businesses Need Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365

By EWN • 01 November 2022 • 13:10

Microsoft 365 is designed to help the user accomplish more goals by merging Office Apps, top-notch security, and intelligent cloud services. Formerly known as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft 365 lets you enjoy the finest Office Apps on phones, Macs, and tablets, including Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Businesses use Microsoft 365 to increase efficiency, communication and sales. Because a lot of valuable data is stored on Microsoft 365 applications, it is vital to have a reliable backup. As the #1 provider of backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 gives you the power to securely backup Microsoft 365 to any location — on-premises or in cloud object storage — including Amazon S3, Azure Blob, IBM Cloud or S3 compatible providers on premises.

What Veeam Backup has to offer

1. Unlimited backup to cloud object storage

Most businesses have vast amounts of data to securely store using Microsoft 365, which is why Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 lets you enjoy years of unrivaled data storage with the benefit of added security and durability.

2. Data availability and protection

Data privacy has become a fierce area of contention on multiple platforms in recent years. Veeam believes in keeping data as secure and safe as possible while maintaining reasonable costs. Data security is a vital storage feature for private and business Microsoft 365 users, which is why Veeam uses an S3-compatible object storage service for maximized data protection at sustainable costs.

3. Interoperability

The true test of any application software is its ability to function with pre-existing ones. Depending on their line of work, most users use diverse applications in addition to the basic Microsoft 365. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is versatile and interoperable with all necessary software. You can expect smooth and seamless integration with related software and applications with Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365.

4. Affordability

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is one of the most affordable backup services on the internet today. We use a simple pricing model that is predictable and, most importantly, easy on the pocket. Veeam keeps it simple with a license structure that aligns with your Office 365 consumption. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is available in 1 to 5-year annual subscriptions. The longer the annual subscription, the larger the discount. Licenses are sold per user (minimum purchase of 10 licenses required), billed up upfront and include Production 24×7 Support. All licenses include support for Exchange Online, Exchange On-Premises, SharePoint Online, SharePoint On-Premises, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams.

5. Fast Search-and-Find

When you have large sets of backup data, retrieving a specific item can be time-consuming. Veaam makes searching for what you need quick and effortless through granular recovery of individual objects and powerful search, flexible recovery and export options to perform eDiscovery across your entire Microsoft 365 environment.

Its powerful search capabilities include global search across all users and sites and an extensive list of search filters and filter combinations. If you receive compliance requests, you can retrieve the necessary Microsoft 365 documents in a timely, cost-effective manner.

6. Infrastructure Choice & Flexibility

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 gives you the freedom of infrastructure choice and flexibility, meaning you can store backups on any platform you choose. If your IT strategy changes, you have the ability to change your backup infrastructure — including backup location, hardware type or cloud type. In addition, Veeam offers scalable deployment options, no matter the size of your enterprise.

Quick Data Recovery

The ability to recover and restore data with minimal downtime and manual effort is paramount for any business. Veeam lets users recover Microsoft 365 data with ease, whether a full Microsoft 365 organization or an individual user, folder or file.

8. System Failure Protection

Having protections in place for data loss due to system failures is vital for any business. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 shields significant data loss during these times due to its ability to meet any RPO, or the age of the latest backup files required to resume normal operation. Users can back up their data from Microsoft apps as often as needed. Veeam also uses the 3-2-1 backup rule, a best practice when it comes to data protection whether using Object or Local Storage:

Three copies of the data

copies of the data Stored on two different media

different media of which one should be off-site (and maybe also offline).

About Veeam

Veeam is a game changer in the backup solutions industry, delivering effective, high-quality data management services. We offer a unified access point for fast multi-pronged access, backup, and secure data storage. Data durability and reliability are one of our highlighted selling points. We utilise state-of-the-art technology to ensure your data is virtually the same for decades.

Our clients, numbering over 450,000, include some of the most elite in the business world, like Fortune 500 companies. We have offices in more than 30 countries, increasing market permeability and positioning the company for increased coverage. In addition, Veeam has invested in a global network of partners, including HPE, Cisco, Lenovo, and NetApp. As a result, we have more than 35,000 technology partners forming a uniquely adaptable network to benefit the end consumer.

Veeam® is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. The company provides a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected from ransomware, disaster and harmful actors and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects 450,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers and alliance partners. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

