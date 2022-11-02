By Chris King • 02 November 2022 • 1:25
Air raid sirens heard in South Korea after North Korea launches unspecified ballistic missile
According to online reports, North Korea has this morning, Wednesday, November 3, allegedly fired an unspecified ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan (East Sea).
The missile launch was announced by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), without providing any further information, as reported by the Yonhap news agency. It was also confirmed by the Japanese Coast Guard.
Air raid warnings were issued in the Ulleung-gun region in the North Gyeongsang province of South Korea.
This launch coincides with the start on Monday, October 31, of large-scale combined air drills between the South Korean and US military that are scheduled to last for five days.
Throughout Tuesday 1, there had been reports of warnings made by Pyongyang insisting that the drills should be terminated. A veiled threat was issued hinting at the use of nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to ‘pay the most horrible price in history’.
This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
