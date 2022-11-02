BREAKING: Serbian Army reportedly shot down foreign country’s drone over Raska Barracks

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 18:33

ACCORDING to early reports on Wednesday, November 2, the Serbian Army has reportedly shot down a foreign country’s drone over the country’s Raska Barracks.

The Serbian Army claim to have shot down an unidentified drone over Serbia over the Serbian Army barracks near Raska, according to president Vučić’s demands.

#BREAKING ⚡️🇷🇸 THE SERBIAN ARMY SHOT DOWN A FOREIGN COUNTRY'S DRONE OVER THE RASKA BARRACKS. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) November 2, 2022

Army officials said during an address following the incident: “In the afternoon, units of the Serbian Armed Forces, neutralised a commercial drone that was moving from the direction of Kopaonik to Raška. The drone was shot down using electronic jamming measures.”

This was done so “in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic and the Commander-in-Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces, Aleksandar Vučic” it said.

“The Serbian Armed Forces will continue, in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic and the Commander-in-Chief, to shoot down all unmanned aerial vehicles found in the no-fly zone and in the vicinity of military facilities,” the statement said.

As noted, Aleksandar Vucic, the President of Serbia and the supreme commander of the armed forces, issued an official order on Tuesday, November 1 that all enemy drones in the territory of central Serbia be destroyed immediately.

