Brit plummets to her death after scaling 13,600ft Moroccan mountain ‘without a tour guide’

By Vickie Scullard • 02 November 2022 • 14:53

Mount Toubkal in Morocco is popular with hikers. Credit: travellife18/Shutterstock.com.

A BRITISH woman has fallen to her death after scaling Mount Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak.

The woman was climbing with her friend who witnessed the horrifying incident, which happened on October 25, according to local media reports.

It has been purported that the two women decided against hiring a guide and that the woman fell ‘into a hole’ near the top of the mountain. She was seriously injured and died immediately, reports the Daily Mail.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, fell in the location of Aslghi, near Tizi, which is one of the highest points of the mountain and features a popular selfie spot for climbers.

Local reports have published that the women chose not to take a guide with them on their climb, which started in the Al Rovij area.

Emergency responders from the Royal Gendarmerie, Civil Protection, and the local authority were deployed to the scene to transport the woman’s body from the mountain to the hospital while investigating what led up to the tragic incident.

Mount Toubkal is the highest peak in the Atlast Mountains, Morocco – and all of North Africa – sitting at a forboding 13,671ft (4,167 metres) high.

Found in southwestern Morocco just 40 miles south of Marrakesh, the location is a popular climb among backpackers and is also a good destination for skiers.

