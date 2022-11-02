Bsure Insurance Brokers: The trusted insurance company for expats in Spain

By Laura Kemp • 02 November 2022 • 10:34

Nobody wants to think about having to make an insurance claim, something that usually comes up during difficult times. Finding a trusted and experienced insurance company when moving to another country with a different language can make the process even more stressful. However, if you are an expat in Spain and need information about policies to protect you, your family, properties or business, Bsure Insurance Brokers have the best knowledge and experience to advise you.

Prioritising personal, honest and professional customer service, rather than focusing on growing sales, you can have the peace of mind that family-run company Bsure Insurance has your best interests at the heart of everything they do. This includes their car, travel, professional, commercial, and life insurance policies, offering you unique and trusted cover that you and your loved ones can rely on in your time of need.

Car Insurance with Bsure Insurance

Whether you are looking for fully comprehensive or third-party fire and theft quotes, by using Bsure Insurance Brokers, you are guaranteed excellent coverage for the best price.

Bsure Insurance Brokers have great options for young drivers, giving you the peace of mind that new drivers will be safe and fully covered. This policy is particularly important as it can be difficult to insure drivers under 25 years of age in Spain.

If you are someone who likes to invest in the best cars on the market, with features such as high-quality interior materials and accessories, Bsure Insurance specialises in policies for luxury vehicles so that you can be sure your investment is safe. This also covers very affordable policies for motorbikes, including high-value and high-powered bikes.

A key advantage of taking out car insurance through Bsure Insurance is that they can offer the option of premium protection. This means if you have an accident and it is your “own fault”, i.e. you caused the accident, your following year’s premium will not increase and your claim will have no negative effects on the renewal premium.

Travel Insurance with Bsure Insurance

Travel insurance is extremely important, even more so since the Covid pandemic. We never know what could happen while away from home and nobody wants to be stuck in another country to realise their accident or illness is not covered, particularly during these still uncertain times. Bsure Insurance can offer medical coverage in Europe, Asia, the USA or anywhere else in the world.

The team offers tailored travel insurance policies for their clients, including doctor consultations in emergencies, ambulance cover, all travel costs relating to hospitalisation and all medical expenses including those related to Covid.

Professional Liability Insurance with Bsure Insurance

The Spanish government is now making it obligatory for the majority of new businesses to have professional liability insurance. If a customer feels you have acted negligently, the threat of litigation and high costs will be greatly stressful to the whole business. When a customer sues a business for unsatisfactory service, liability insurance can help protect you from such claims and cover the costs and compensation of defending.

There are many professions and complicated risks that require various added clauses, this is where a broker like Bsure will be able to communicate with the underwriters to explain the necessary requirements.

Bsure Insurance covers negligence claims on behalf of you or your staff, including court costs, lawyer fees and compensation, giving you peace of mind that your business is being represented fairly and professionally.

Commercial Insurance with Bsure Insurance

Bsure Insurance provides businesses of all sizes with a comprehensive range of commercial insurance products in Spain for companies in the hospitality, legal, and consulting sectors, as well as large operations in manufacturing and construction. The insurance brokers will assess the risks, providing quotes for coverage including theft, public and employer liability and property, stock and contents damage.

Life Insurance with Bsure Insurance

If you have people who depend on you, having life insurance is critical. Nobody wants to think about death and what will happen to our loved one’s financial security, but it is something that we must plan for.

Bsure Insurance offers a unique fixed annual premium with a ten-year plan. This means you will know precisely what you will pay and will not be surprised by yearly increases. These policies cover accidental death, transport and travel, serious illness and permanent or temporary disability.

More about Bsure Insurance Brokers

The Euro Weekly News spoke with the director of Bsure Insurance David Bloomfield about why you should trust the team to take care of insurance policies for you and your loved ones.

What is your background in the field and how long have you been with the company?

“After my degree in business management in 2006, I worked in London for Zurich Professional dealing with liability cover for lawyers (commercial side). Then I moved to QBE and delegated underwriting, which involved dealing with the back office insurance processes.”

“In 2008, I moved back to Spain and qualified as an insurance broker at the Colegio de Mediadores. This enabled our family business to have access to the whole insurance market and not only one company – which was the case as we were an exclusive insurance agent at the time.”

“I started to work in the family business in 2009 and have been building the business ever since, including moving from a home office to a spacious office in El Rosario in 2015. We also contracted Araceli in 2014, who deals with all aspects of the business but now focuses mainly on claims. In 2017, we contracted Rachel who helps with sales and admin.”

What sets the company apart from other insurance companies in Spain?

“Our friendly and personal service. As brokers, we work on the behalf of clients to find the best policy and we also have options for clients that are unhappy with their previous or current insurer. For example, in the current economic climate, health insurance prices are increasing heavily – but we can efficiently switch clients to other companies with better rates with no need to change agent.”

What insurance policies do you specialise in?

“Health, home, car, travel and professional liability are our specialities.”

Why should expats choose Bsure for their insurance policies?

“We have access to the whole insurance market and a dedicated claims handler that you can call at any time. We have 30 years of experience in insurance and offer the best prices and flexibility on renewal to switch companies for better rates or cover.”

How can customers benefit from your insurance policy bundles and which is the most popular bundle?

“We recommend having your car and home with the same insurer because, in event of a claim, the insurer will consider you a VIP client. When you bundle more than one insurance policy together, you can save money on our already competitive rates.”

“The same is true of having all insurance policies with one broker or agent. It is always better to have your health and travel with the same broker as your car and home, since you will just have one point of contact for claims and questions.”

Is it easy to make a claim through Bsure Insurance?

“Due to having a dedicated claims handler in our office with many years of experience, who clients have access to at any time, it is simple to make a claim with us.”

What Bsure Insurance Brokers’ customers have to say

“We were recommended Bsure when we moved to Spain nine years ago. Have had them ever since. Great service, friendliness and professionalism at all times. The best insurance company I have had anywhere in the world.”

Richard Palo

“The comfort of knowing that when you become a client of this personally run family business – any questions or problems big or small is always addressed in a friendly, efficient and professional manner. Living abroad and needing to know your insurance affairs are in good hands is very reassuring.”

Saad and Jenny Kaka

