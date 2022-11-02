Celtic football fans trash Madrid’s Plaza Mayor

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 November 2022 • 23:51

Plaza Mayor aftermath - Credit Twitter @ VPmmad

Celtic football fans have disgraced their team by leaving trash everywhere on Madrid’s Plaza Mayor.

In a performance worse than their team on the field, Celtic lost 5-1, the fans left the square in an absolute and disgraceful mess on Wednesday, November 2.

Although the police and the city were expecting problems, with Celtic fans having a poor reputation, they were overwhelmed after more than 10,000 arrived in the city.

The city was expecting less than half that number with only 3,000 tickets for the game having been sold.

That left around 7,000 of the Celtic faithful to drink, sing and generally get out of hand much to the annoyance of locals.

The police did contain them in the square, which is the normal tactic as it allows them to be marshalled easily into and out of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

But that meant that many remained overnight in the square leaving a huge amount of litter never seen in the city. Whilst most were guilty of littering, a small number also damaged bars and terraces surrounding the square.

Digamos que muy bonita no dejaron esta tarde la Plaza Mayor los amigos del Celtic… 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dNhGsCM5Kd — Juan Ignacio Barrero (@jbarrerov) November 2, 2022

Although many complaints were laid with the police, they did manage to control the situation well with few outbreaks of violence or destruction to property.

But what they were not able to do is to control the litter with plastic bags, cans, bottles and packaging littering the area.

Nuevo episodio de turismo de calidad en la Plaza Mayor, pasad y ved, el quinto 'evento' del año.Agradecemos las poquitas terrazas que han cerrado.Estamos en el mismo punto @AlmeidaPP_ @fernandezsj sin que tomeis ninguna decisión.Todo sigue igual o peor.Barbarie.#MarcaMadrid pic.twitter.com/yYOGmSLzE7 — AV Residentes de la Plaza Mayor de Madrid VPMMAD (@VPmmad) November 1, 2022

As always it is a minority that cause the most problems, but Celtic do have an issue with travelling fans that they need to deal with. In this case Celtic football fans have trashed a historic and beautiful square in the centre of Madrid.

