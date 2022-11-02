Dogeliens – Is the future about to take off?

By EWN • 02 November 2022 • 11:05

The Dogeliens (DOGET) coin is the newest breed in town. By wagging their tails and learning to play fetch with their owners, Dogeliens have established their uniqueness by highlighting their ability to provide users with a fun cryptocurrency with the keenly trained ability of dogs to remain loyal. Furthermore, Dogeliens, through their cosmic Ecosystem- the puptopia- emphasises that users can reach for the stars to produce a one-of-a-kind environment for themselves.

Why is everyone talking about Dogeliens?

The Dogeliens (DOGET) introduces an entirely decentralised platform to benefit the users, holders, and investors. They are taking over the Metaverse with brand-new games that allow players to stake coins using the standard open-source, peer-to-peer currency. This will enable them to conduct trades online anonymously and securely with lower fees and no requirement for an agent.

As a result of the lowered fees and abundant supply of the Dogeliens (DOGET), the option of advertisement and networking on social media platforms is viable. To further empower platform users, Dogeliens is decentralized, which means it can operate independently without the influence of the government.

The Dogeliens Ecosystem understands that the global adoption of cryptocurrency is upon us. However, due to the reluctance of users to dabble in technology they do not understand, Dogeliens have taken it upon themselves to develop the Dogeliens academy and furnish it with a carefully structured and well-presented online virtual classroom to educate everyone. In no time, cryptocurrency pups will be set to be the big dogs.

How does Dogeliens work?

Raising the futuristic technology flag high, Dogeliens exploits the common ground between the metaverse and GameFi markets by combining the popularity of meme coins with the fun and financial rewards that the Metaverse brings.

By taking advantage of the unique NFT marketplace, users can mint their original Dogelien NFT to their specific tastes and styles.

Everything you need to know about Dogeliens

Dogeliens have expressed the terrific news that 30% of its tokens will be available to users for presale out of its 25 billion tokens. In addition, dogeliens have also provided special bonuses for users. To maximise the bonuses, users have to join the stages of the presale early and have the opportunity to be part of the Metaverse invasion.

Although Dogeliens is a very new coin and has not yet been associated with any problems, crypto users are recommended to treat this coin with the same caution. All coins have possible risks, and occasionally certain unpleasant events could happen without any fault of their own.

Nonetheless, Dogeliens has been making rounds in taking cryptocurrency and user interaction to the next level with the full provision of the fun side of life at the forefront of their minds. Dogeliens recognises that everybody can be part of a Metaverse invasion, one paw at a time.

