By Vickie Scullard • 02 November 2022 • 9:50

Elon Musk announces how you can get a verified Twitter blue tick - for a price. Credit: raphapress/Shutterstock.com.

NEW Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced how users can buy a verified blue tick – for $8 a month.

The upgraded account will be a more expensive extension of the current subscription to the social media platform, which will offer more features while increasing the platform’s revenue.

Twitter Blue is already available for $5-a-month (€5), which offers a more comfortable reading mode and a tool to edit tweets. The new version will allow eligible accounts to verify their identity with the famous blue tick.

As it stands only certain profiles can request authentification, such as politicians, companies, journalists, and notable personalities.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

The SpaceX founder, who bought Twitter last month, revealed his plans to his followers, saying: “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bull***t. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

The Tesla boss explained that Twitter Blue users would get other perks, including fewer adverts and the ability to post longer-duration media.

He revealed: “You will also get: – Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam – Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads.”

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

He added that there would be a “paywall bypass” for publishers “willing to work with us”, and a secondary tag for public figures, such as politicians.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” he said.

The subscription price will be adjusted according to each country’s currency.

This comes as rumours that Musk is poised to cut a large number of the company’s employees following his takeover of the company last month.

