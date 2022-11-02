Envision 2030: The 17 SDGs will revolutionise businesses and more

By EWN • 02 November 2022 • 22:41

The 17 Sustainable Development Objectives, also known as the Global Goals, are a set of objectives that serve as a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity” for the planet and the people living on it. The United Nations General Assembly created them in 2015, intending to achieve them by 2030.

As technology advances, so does the need for sustainable development, particularly in businesses. Hopefully, the 17SDGs will bring the changes that the world desperately needs. Everyone’s well aware that the world confronts significant difficulties nowadays and that hunger, poverty, climate change, and inequality are just a few of the concerns that require immediate attention. To solve major issues, significant action is needed, which is where the Global Goals come in.

This year, the Third International Conference on Financing for Development’s Addis Ababa Action Agenda presented clear policies and activities to promote the execution of the new agenda. Countries will lead the implementation and achievement of their sustainable growth policies, strategies, and programs. The objectives will serve as a guidepost for nations to match their plans with their global commitments. Sustainable development initiatives owned and led by countries will necessitate resource mobilisation and funding solutions.

All stakeholders, including the commercial sector, civil society, and governments, must contribute to the new plan’s implementation. Multi-stakeholder collaboration has been identified as a critical component of methods aimed at mobilising all stakeholders around the new agenda.

If you’re curious about what European governments are looking for this decade, learn about three crucial goals and the objectives that go with them.

Decent work and economic growth

Economic growth should be a net gain for the entire globe. This is why governments must ensure that economic prosperity produces respectable and rewarding jobs while not negatively impacting the environment. There’s an ever-growing need to preserve labour rights and end contemporary slavery and child labour once and for all. Plus, everyone should benefit from entrepreneurship and innovation and have access to banking and financial services in order to develop employment.

Here are some targets that back up work and economic growth:

To encourage the formalisation and expansion of micro- to medium-sized firms, including access to financial services, through development-oriented policies that promote entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation and decent job creation.

To increase economic productivity through innovation, technical advancement, and diversification, including a concentration on high-value-added and labour-intensive industries.

To create and execute strategies to encourage sustainable tourism that provides jobs while promoting local culture and goods.

To include everyone with disabilities and young people in the workforce and have them receive equal pay for work of equal value.

To reduce the proportion of youth not in training, education or work.

Responsible consumption and production

The Earth has been providing an abundance of natural resources. Unfortunately, they weren’t utilised responsibly, so now they consume more than the planet can provide. People must learn how to use and create more sustainable ways to undo the damage done to the Earth.

Corporate sustainability can be advocated for through campaigns and petitions that call out businesses with unsustainable practices. People should do research and stop buying from companies that aren’t environmentally friendly. There are many techniques to produce and deliver merchandise without harming the environment.

A big issue lies in the packaging of products whatsoever. Yet, there are solutions to these problems, too. Such developments were created with a single goal: to assist businesses in optimising garbage processing procedures to save valuable resources like money, space and time. Some garbage can pose dangers to health and usually takes up significant space that could be put to better use. Employees are exposed to the risk of contamination, injuries, etc., not to mention that they waste precious time disposing of no-longer-in-use items.

However, there are many practices that entrepreneurs can implement in the workspace. But among the most crucial ones are using waste management practices. Here are some examples of technologies that may help businesses’ waste management:

Polystyrene compactors

Rubbish compactors

Glass crushers

Plastic ballers.

No Poverty

No one should see poverty eradication as a charitable undertaking, because it is actually an act of justice. Yet, there’s a scarcity of clean water and food that kills thousands daily, and about half of the world’s population is impoverished. If wanted, solutions could be found to offer everyone in the world a chance to live a productive life, eradicate sicknesses and feed the poor.

There are some actions you can take if you want to give a hand and help make the world a better place for the next generation. For example, make your voice heard in the battle against famine. It exists in every country, with over 8% of the population suffering from extreme poverty. In 2021, approximately 698 million people, or 9% of the world’s population, were living in severe poverty by earning less than $1.90 per day. 1,803 million people, or over one-fifth of the world population, lived below the higher $3.20 poverty level, and more than 3,293 million people lived below $5.50/day.

You can also support campaigns that collect items for the poor or victims of calamities by donating money or everything you don’t use. Local organisations can repurpose the clothing, furniture, and books you no longer need.

Last words

You’ve just grasped three of seventeen Sustainable Development objectives, but all of them are crucial and should be implemented ASAP. From target no. 8 – “Decent work and economic growth”, to target no. 16 – “Peace, justice, and strong institutions”, everything can help the Earth become a nicer place to live.

Here are some other examples of targets that should change the face of the world:

Zero hunger

Gender equality

Climate action

Quality education

Life reduced inequalities

Partnership for the goals

Clean water and sanitization

Good health and well-being

Peace, justice and strong institutions

Industry, innovation and infrastructure

