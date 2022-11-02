WATCH: Former England player calls FIFA “corrupt” for awarding World Cup to Qatar

Speaking on America’s CBS Sports Golazo show, the former England defender called FIFA “corrupt” for awarding World Cup to Qatar and said that moving the traditional summer tournament to winter was “absolutely disgusting”.

He said: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position it’s in, for lots of reasons. It was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup, we knew that at the time.

“They campaigned on having it in the summer, it is impossible there to have a World Cup in the summer with the temperature, it gets moved to the situation where it is now in the middle of the season.

“An injury, a 10-day or two-week injury, is going to keep players out of a World Cup and it should not be happening. And it all started with FIFA giving Qatar the World Cup and then moving it. I think it’s absolutely disgusting.”

“[Raphael] Varane was crying coming off the pitch at Stamford Bridge. That’s how close we are to a World Cup.

“Players who spend their whole lives dreaming of playing in a World Cup and now could be [out injured] – as we’ve seen with Son and players all around the world.

Hundreds of people commented on Carragher’s rant.

“It’s just a disgrace. No transition whatsoever. Just fly and start the competition,” one person said.

Another person said: “This World Cup is a joke. Represents everything that’s wrong with modern day sport, not just football.”

However, not everyone agreed with the former Liverpool captain.

One person said: “It shouldn’t be a factor the time of year it’s played. We can’t rule out hot nations forever that’s not right. It’s the fact that the World Cup is meant to bring everyone together but certain groups will be discriminated against there.”

While another wrote: “So according to this propaganda agent, player injuries are Qatar’s fault. Instead of saying – The English players used to arrive at every world cup exhausted & depleted (no winter break), they will be fresh for the first time at the Qatar World Cup. He spouts 💩 as usual.”

So according to this propaganda agent, player injuries are Qatar's fault.

Last month, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos revealed that he is “totally against the World Cup in Qatar.”

Following his retirement from international football, the German midfielder, who is considered one of Real Madrid’s top stars, called the World Cup being played in Qatar “a mistake.”

Speaking to German channel ZDF, the 32-year-old, who announced his retirement from Germany after competing in the Euros last summer said: “I am totally against the World Cup being played in Qatar. Designating that country was a mistake by the federations.

“But I would find it wrong to expect the players not to play.”

