Hereford legend and scorer of famous FA Cup goal dies aged 79

A Hereford legend and scorer of the famous goal that resulted in the shock defeat of Newcastle in 1972, has died.

The death of Ronnie Radford was confirmed on Wednesday, November 2 with colleagues paying tribute to the former midfielder. Team-mate Ricky George went on to score the winner knocking Newcastle out if that year’s FA Cup.

Radford’s long-range strike cancelled out England striker Malcolm Macdonald’s opener, sparking a pitch invasion.

Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford’s strike helped non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972.pic.twitter.com/LbG1cEnUTL — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) November 2, 2022

At the time Radford wrote in the Sun’s Goals pull out on January 26, 2009: “As soon as I hit the ball from 30 yards out, I knew it was going in.

“I was running away with my hands above my head long before the ball had even hit the back of the net.

“Like a perfect golf drive, or a six off the middle of the bat in cricket, the ball sat up for me and I connected with it perfectly.

“It was goal of the month and then goal of the season on Match of the Day in 1972.

“It was a moment that I’ve described many times over the last 37 years, but I have as much enthusiasm recalling it now as I did when I celebrated with my arms aloft.

“Supporters invaded the pitch but there was not a hint of trouble. It was just a spontaneous outpouring of excitement and joy from the Hereford faithful.

“Everyone returned to the terraces so that play could resume.”

Ex-teammates and fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow at the loss of Radford, with the club issuing a statement saying: “We are devastated to hear of Ronnie’s passing and wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time.

“Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore, he is a part of football history and has kept Hereford on the football map since 1972.

“His mild manner, and friendly and modest approach to life epitomised the man he was, and he was always delighted to visit Edgar Street, to meet up with past teammates and watch the present-day team in action.

“We will always keep Ronnie close to our hearts at Edgar Street, not just at FA Cup moments, but forever and celebrate him and his huge role in propelling Hereford United to the forefront of the nation’s attention with that goal and being part of that team.

“We will carry your spirit onwards. Rest in peace Ronnie.”

The Hereford legend and scorer of the famous FA Cup goal embodied what the FA Cup has always been a about, a chance for the minnows to pit their skills against the very best.

