Hypersonic missiles allegedly deployed in Belarus by Russian military

By Chris King • 02 November 2022 • 3:00

Image of Russian Mig-31 Foxhunter interceptor jet. Credit: Wikipedia - By Dmitriy Pichugin - commons.wikimedia, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91686880

The Russian military has allegedly deployed hypersonic missiles in Belarus according to the British Ministry of Defence.

According to the British Ministry of Defence in its daily update on the conflict in Ukraine, on Tuesday, November 1, for the first time during the war, Russia has deployed air-launched hypersonic missiles to a base in Belarus.

A satellite image that was reportedly taken on October 17 showed at least two Russian warplanes. A well-protected container can be seen in the aerial shot, which the MoD said is normally used for storing AS-24 Killjoy missiles.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 1 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/ohQH7fYyqM 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Q9WxS4UKza — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 1, 2022

The photo was allegedly captured at Machulishchy Airfield, just outside of Minsk, the Belarusian capital. MoD analysts established that the aircraft – with a range of more than 1,200 miles – were probably MiG-31K Foxhunter interceptor jets, specially modified to carry the AS-24 Killjoy hypersonic missiles.

(1/6) Imagery showed two MiG-31K FOXHOUND interceptor jets were almost certainly parked at Belarus’s Machulishchi Airfield on 17 October, with a large canister stored nearby within a protective earth berm. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 1, 2022

“Russia has occasionally launched these weapons during the Ukraine war, but stocks are likely very limited. It has likely carried out the deployment mainly to send a message to the West and to portray Belarus as increasingly complicit in the war”, said the MoD. (3/6) Russia has fielded KILLJOY since 2018, but it has not previously been deployed in Belarus. Russia has occasionally launched these weapons during the Ukraine war, but stocks are likely very limited. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 1, 2022 (6/6) It has likely carried out the deployment mainly to message to the West and to portray Belarus as increasingly complicit in the war. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 1, 2022 Deploying the jets to Belarus would have little impact on the number of targets they could potentially hit in Ukraine added the MoD. (5/6) With a range of over 2000km, basing KILLJOY in Belarus gives Russia little added advantage in terms of striking additional targets within Ukraine. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 1, 2022

AS-24 Killjoy missiles can carry a 500kg explosive payload, or a tactical nuclear warhead. They are capable of travelling at up to 10-times the speed of sound, or Mach 10. Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, their velocity makes them a lot harder to intercept and shoot down. They are one of the most-feared weapons possessed by the Russian military.

However, some Western analysts argue that the AS-24 Killjoy missiles are based on an old 1980 design and have cast doubts over the weapon’s actual capabilities, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

___________________________________________________________

