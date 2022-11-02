By Chris King • 02 November 2022 • 0:16

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pancreatic cancer and Parkinson’s according to emails allegedly leaked by a Kremlin intelligence officer.

Documents allegedly leaked by a Kremlin intelligence officer appear to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. He is also allegedly suffering from pancreatic cancer, as reported today, Tuesday, November 1, by the Sun Online.

Unverified emails obtained by the publication claim that the 70-year-old Russian despot has been diagnosed with these illnesses and could even have prostate cancer.

“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson’s disease, but it’s already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden”, wrote an intelligence officer in one of the emails.

“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with. It not only causes a lot of pain, but Putin also has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects – including memory lapses”, they continued.

The source added: “In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer”.

Rumours about Putin’s ill health have been circulating for months now. When seen in public he often looked unsteady on his feet and appeared to be constantly twitching. His unexplained absences from important events have only added fuel to the fire, although the Kremlin was quick to rubbish anything that was written about him.

A video uploaded onto social media last week exposed a mysterious mark on Putin’s hand. In one of his rare televised public appearances, he was shown at a military training camp firing a sniper’s rifle. As he tried to grasp a Russian soldier’s arm, marks were clearly visible on his hand.

Jason Jay Smart, a correspondent for the Kyiv Post commented: “Videos released by the Russian government news show what could be track marks, from IVs, on the hand of Putin”.

Smart claimed that the two videos had been doctored by Moscow with a watermark in one of them attempting to hide the state of Putin’s hand. In the other video though, his same hand showed no marks at all. The rapid removal of the footage by Russia’s state news channel only led to further speculation.

“I downloaded the 5 vids of this event posted to Telegram… and looked at all closely for back-of-hand shots. This seems to be just a weird angle of bulged veins”, said Tom Warner, a former Ukraine correspondent. He added: “But the hand and face are puffy in all scenes. Long-term steroids”.

___________________________________________________________

