Man dies rescuing his dog from the sea after the pup was ‘spooked by fireworks’

By Vickie Scullard • 02 November 2022 • 14:21
Aberdeen Beach. Credit: iweta0077/Shutterstock.com.
Police, HM Coastguard and RNLI crews rushed to the scene of the incident on Tuesday at around 7.15pm, after reports of a person in the sea.
Local witnesses say that the man’s dog was scared by the noise of fireworks and fell into the sea.
One said: “The dog got scared by the noise of fireworks and went into the sea when he jumped in after him. There were a lot of emergency service workers at the rescue.”
A rescue mission got underway as a police helicopter was seen hovering above the beach before a 33-year-old man was recovered from the water.
He was rushed to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead a short time after. Sadly, the pet was not retrieved from the water and also died, reports the Daily Record.
A multi-agency rescue mission was launched at Aberdeen Beach Esplanade last night.
— The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) November 2, 2022
Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 7.15pm on Tuesday, November 1, police were called to a report of concern for a man at Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen.
“The 33-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”
