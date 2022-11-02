Man dies rescuing his dog from the sea after the pup was ‘spooked by fireworks’

By Vickie Scullard • 02 November 2022 • 14:21

Aberdeen Beach. Credit: iweta0077/Shutterstock.com.

A MAN has died rescuing his dog from the sea at Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen after the pup was reported to be spooked by the noise of nearby fireworks.

Police, HM Coastguard and RNLI crews rushed to the scene of the incident on Tuesday at around 7.15pm, after reports of a person in the sea.

Local witnesses say that the man’s dog was scared by the noise of fireworks and fell into the sea.

One said: “The dog got scared by the noise of fireworks and went into the sea when he jumped in after him. There were a lot of emergency service workers at the rescue.”

A rescue mission got underway as a police helicopter was seen hovering above the beach before a 33-year-old man was recovered from the water.

He was rushed to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead a short time after. Sadly, the pet was not retrieved from the water and also died, reports the Daily Record.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 7.15pm on Tuesday, November 1, police were called to a report of concern for a man at Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen.

“The 33-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

