Legendary Ferrari engineer Mauro Forghieri passes away aged 87

Historic Ferrari F1 312T ex Niki Lauda on Mugello Circuit in Italy during Mugello Historic Festival - Image: Dan74/Shutterstock.com

Mauro Forghieri, who presided over the design of numerous championship-winning Ferraris from 1963-87, has passed away at the age of 87.

Tributes flooded social media on Wednesday, November 2, after it was revealed that legendary Ferrari engineer and technical director Mauro Forghieri has passed away aged 87.

One person wrote: “Mauro Forghieri, the legendary engineer and technical director of Scuderia Ferrari passed away at the age of 87. The Scuderia won 4 driver titles and 7 constructor championships under his technical leadership from the 1960s until 1984. Rest in peace, Furia 🕊️”

Mauro Forghieri, the legendary engineer and technical director of Scuderia Ferrari passed away at the age of 87. The Scuderia won 4 drivers titles and 7 constructor championship under his technical leadership from the 1960s until 1984. Rest in peace, Furia 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/GQQlV7N2NY — Out of Context Mattia Binotto (@OfMattia) November 2, 2022

“The legendary Mauro Forghieri, technical chief of Ferrari behind 11 championships and 54 race victories, has sadly passed away. Rest in peace 🙏”

The legendary Mauro Forghieri, technical chief of Ferrari behind 11 championships and 54 race victories, has sadly passed away. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ug8CYHOHIM — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) November 2, 2022

“Mauro Forghieri, one of the most important engineers in the history of F1, has passed away. He was Ferrari’s technical director for two decades. During his time, Ferrari became the Constructors’ World Champion seven times. Rest in Peace, Mauro.”

Mauro Forghieri, one of the most important engineers in the history of F1, has passed away. He was Ferrari's technical director for two decades. During his time, Ferrari became the Constructors' World Champion seven times. Rest in Peace, Mauro. pic.twitter.com/5pncMmfurT — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 2, 2022

Formula One paid tribute, writing: “Born in Modena, Forghieri followed in his father’s footsteps to join Ferrari after graduating from the University of Bologna in 1959, and by the age of 27 he rose to become the racing marque’s chief engineer in October 1961 – helping the Scuderia recover from losing talent to newcomers ATS.

“With the Ferrari 158, Ferrari and John Surtees won the titles in 1964. Forghieri swiftly consolidated his legacy with that year’s Le Mans-crushing P series cars. Sportscar success would continue but Ferrari would have to wait for more F1 title glory until 1975, when the transformative, transverse-gearboxed 312 T secured the titles for them and Niki Lauda, beginning a golden period for the team.

“In total, Ferrari won seven constructors’ championships and four drivers’ championships under the design tenure of chief engineer-turned technical director Forghieri.”

It added: “After 27 years with the team, the Italian engineer departed for Lamborghini in 1987 to design their V12 engine that almost powered Ayrton Senna and McLaren in 1993.

“Forghieri would leave Lamborghini in the early ’90s but kept a keen eye on the racing and automotive worlds with projects such as the Oral Engineering Group, with clients such as BMW and Ferrari.

“With a lasting legacy of innovative, often beautiful designs, Forghieri ultimately played a crucial role in securing Ferrari’s fortunes through almost three decades on the track.”

The news of Mauro Forghieri’s death comes after another Italian engineer died.

Nicola Materazzi, who developed iconic cars such as the Ferrari F40 and the Bugatti EB 110, died at the age of 83 on Tuesday, August 23.

Dubbed the “father of the Ferrari F40”, was known for developing several sports and racing cars, including the Ferrari 288 GTO, Ferrari F40, Bugatti EB110, and B Engineering Edonis, Materazzi became one of Italy’s top turbocharging specialists from the mid-1970s.

