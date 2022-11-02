Meredith Kercher’s family reveal further tragedy 15 years after her murder

By Vickie Scullard • 02 November 2022 • 13:35

Meredith Kercher, handout released by police. Credit: Wikipedia.

THE family of Meredith Kercher have spoken about suffering a further tragedy 15 years after her murder.

The Kercher family released a statement yesterday, revealing that 21-year-old Meredith’s heartbroken parents, John and Arline, died two years ago – just four months apart.

The tribute to Meredith by her surviving siblings said: “Every anniversary of Meredith’s death gives us pause for thought, but of course as with anyone who has lost a loved one – especially in such tragic circumstances – it does not take an anniversary to remember them; it’s something you carry with you every day.

“Fifteen years have passed in the blink of an eye but yet we have lived a lifetime in between – something Meredith sadly, was never afforded.

“Losing both our parents within just four months of each other in early 2020 brought its own tragedy but we can take some solace in knowing that they are now united with Mez and no longer have to live with the grief which consumed them.

“Meredith will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.”

The Mirror reports that Arline, aged 74, is believed to have died during the Covid pandemic in May 2020, and is buried next to her daughter in Croydon, south London. John, aged 77, died four months before her.

Leeds University exchange student Meredith’s body was found on November 2, 2007, in the apartment she shared with Amanda Knox in Perugia, Italy,

Ms Knox, now 35, and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, aged 38, were jailed for the murder before having their convictions overturned twice.

Rudy Guede, 34, was released from prison after serving 13 years of a 30-year term.

