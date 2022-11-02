Moving to Torrevieja: The unrivalled guide

By Annie Dabb • 02 November 2022 • 16:46

Situated between two charming salt lagoons along Spain’s lively Costa Blanca, the city of Torrevieja once famed for its salt mines has now become a favourite amongst internationals moving to Spain, especially those looking for a fun family destination. If you’re looking to make the move to a bustling and inexpensive seaside city, then Torrevieja might be right up your tree-lined avenue.

Torrevieja is only about 27 miles from Alicante airport and easily accessible via the N 332 highway, which provides captivating views along the Costa Blanca as you drive. As well as the green and pink salt lakes that frame Torrevieja, this diverse city also lies adjacent to the stunning Mediterranean sea and boasts gorgeous golden sand beaches (five of which have achieved Blue-Flag status).

If you’re looking for a safe, family-friendly city to buy a second home in the sun, where you can experience Alicante’s glorious climate, impressive coastline and delicious cuisine without the notorious nightlife of Benidorm, keep on reading for all of the essential information on where to eat, where to shop and how to enjoy all that Torrevieja has to offer.

To make moving to Torrevieja a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has compiled this handy guide to everything you need to know before taking the plunge and beginning your new life on the sunny Mediterranean coastline.

Contents

Where is Torrevieja

Property in Torrevieja

Things to do in Torrevieja

Best restaurants in Torrevieja

Schools in Torrevieja

Healthcare in Torrevieja

Contact information

Where is Torrevieja?

Surrounded by areas of natural beauty and within a 45 minute drive of Alicante airport, a journey you can either make yourself or relax aboard one of the airport’s many coach transport services, Torrevieja is easy enough to get to.

Located in the Southern part of the Valencian community, on the Southeastern Mediterranean coast of Spain, Torrevieja lies around 30 miles outside of the main city of Alicante.

With a population of around 90,000, of which about 30 per cent are international inhabitants, Torrevieja is certainly home to a diverse community with an eclectic mix of cultures. This makes it a great location to move to for those who are dying to live in the sunny climate (with an average daily high temperature of around 26 degrees Celcius) but perhaps feel a bit trepidatious about full immersion into the Spanish language and culture!

Placa de la Reina Square

Property in Torrevieja

As a city with a vibrant atmosphere and breadths of beautiful beaches, Torrevieja is surprisingly less expensive than other locations along Spain’s Costa Blanca such as Altea or Javea, although that doesn’t mean that it’s not benefitting from Spain’s current property market boom!

You can expect to pay around €100,000 for a charming apartment here, or a townhouse can be sought for even less, at around €60,000 on average. If you’re looking for a villa, depending on the size, you might want to budget a bit higher as they cost around €400,000 on average.

The best things to do in Torrevieja

1. Make a splash at Aquopolis Torrevieja

One the kids will definitely love, this water park and garden is ideal for a family fun day out, especially as a way to cool down and chill out while the little ones play during the hot summer months!

2. Take a dip in the Mediterranean

Torrevieja is lucky enough to span around 8 miles of marvellous Mediterranean coastline, meaning that if you fancy a dip in the warm waters there’s ample opportunity. Make sure to pack your swimming costume if you are moving to Torrevieja!

3. Seek out the salt lagoons

Not only a bustling city, but also an area of astonishing natural beauty, Torrevieja is flanked by a gorgeous green salt lagoon on one side, and a pretty pink salt mine on the other in the Natural Park de La Mata. Definitely worth a visit if you are moving to Torrevieja!

4. Pitch a spot at one of Torrevieja’s playas

Home to five blue-flag-rated beaches, Torrevieja is certainly not lacking when it comes to finding a beach suitable for sunbathing and maybe a cheeky cerveza or two in one of the popular boardwalk Chiriguitos. If you move to Torrevieja, try out La Mata or Playa del Cura for a spot of sun-soaked sandy relaxation.

4. Take a stroll along the Dique de Levante

The Dique de Levante is an almost two-mile-long breakwater in Torrevieja which offers magnificent views of the Mediterranean and along which you’ll often find people jogging or out for an evening stroll, or maybe even a painter capturing the gorgeous scenes. You´ll have plenty of time to enjoy the atmosphere if you move to Torrevieja.

5. Submerge yourself in history at the Delfin Submarine Museum

Located in Torrevieja’s harbour (of course, where else could a submarine museum be?!) the Delfin Submarine Museum is a literal floating museum, offering visitors the chance to experience what Spanish military sailors would have in the 20th century after the craft was discharged and donated to Torrevieja’s Council. It has been an active museum since 2004.

6. Revel in 18th-century religion at Torrevieja’s Church of Immaculate Conception

It’s no secret that Spain has a rich religious history and Torrevieja, literary translating to “Old Tower” is no exception. Here you’ll find an 18th-century church built out of the stones of one of the late-medieval watchtowers which used to adorn this part of the Mediterranean coast. It’s well worth a visit for the impressive architecture and, at Christmas, it houses an incredibly detailed Belen (nativity scene) typical in traditional Spanish culture.

7. Wander along the Via Verde

If you’re looking to seek out some more stunning scenery, especially when the sun’s out, Torrevieja’s landscape will not disappoint. One of the best paths that can be taken on foot or by bike is the Via Verde, a seven-kilometre route that follows the course of disused railway tracks which were shut down in the 1970s. There´s plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors if you move to Torrevieja.

8. Try out a new water sport at La Bocana Water Sports Centre

For the more adventurous Torrevieja trailblazers, the city’s water sports centre offers organised snorkelling trips as well as the opportunity to hire a kayak or a paddle board. If you’re after an aquatic activity that’s a bit more adventurous than just bobbing about among the Mediterranean waves, why not try wakeboarding or water skiing?

9. Break out from the harbour on a boat trip

If you’re after exploring the islands around Torrevieja, there are regular boat trips which set off from the city’s harbour, some of which go as far as the Island of Tabarca. For those who are just after a different vantage point of the city, there are also coastline boat tours which last an hour and a half or so.

10. Take a day trip to Alicante, Elche or Murcia

Ideally located within an hour’s drive of these other bustling cities in Spain’s Alicante province, if you tire of the delights of Torrevieja, there is plenty of opportunity to explore other parts of Spain’s Valencian community. Elche is home to a UNESCO date palm grove, whilst Alicante boasts a pretty impressive castle dating back to the 800s, and Murcia is teeming with Baroque-style architecture well worth a visit.

The best restaurants in Torrevieja

1. El Charro Negro

A Mexican and international restaurant that’s been open since 1998, El Charro Negro promises the best and most authentic Mexican recipes directly from the centre of Mexico to the centre of Torrevieja, whether you’re hungry for a full Menu del Dia or just a few tapas plates. Conscious of catering to everybody’s dietary preferences, they also offer plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Open: 1pm – 11:45 Monday to Sunday

Address: Pl. Castelar, 4, 03181 Torrevieja, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 965 718 013

Price: €€

2. Habitus Restaurante

Beyond the sea, you’ll find Habitus, the perfect place to relax in a charming atmosphere whilst enjoying Mediterranean aromas and flavours. They pay the utmost attention to the detail and high quality of their dishes in order to guarantee marvellous memories of excellent service, beautiful music and exquisite food.

Open: 6:30pm-10:30 Monday to Thursday, 1:30pm-3:30pm and 6:30pm to 10:30pm Friday to Sunday

Address: Calle Ulpiano, 28 · Torrevieja, 03182 – Alicante

Booking: +34 865 754 381

Price: €€€

3. Restaurante La Boca

Restaurante La Boca does the most with the least, creating phenomenal dishes with the most minimal detail. With a varied and eclectic menu offering dishes made with fresh ingredients and many vegetarian options, as well as a thrilling cocktail list, there is sure to be something for everyone for every occasion here.

Open: 1pm-11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Av. Dr. Mariano Ruiz Canovas, 30 Torrevieja, Alicante

Booking: +34 966 02 56 82

Price: €€

4. El Meson de La Costa

Serving tapas, seafood and steaks in an old-world setting with stone walls & hanging hams, if the delicious food didn’t already firmly cement this inn-come-restaurant as a quintessentially Spanish dining experience, their

vast selection of fine wines will certainly tantalise your tastebuds.

Open: 12:30pm to 3:45pm and 7pm-11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Calle Ramón y Cajal, 27, 03182 Torrevieja, Alicante

Booking: +34 966 703 598

Price: €€€

5. Mundo Pequeño

This restaurant will transport you into a little world all of your own with delicious Scandinavian dishes served by friendly staff to be enjoyed whilst you admire the colourful art pieces which adorn the restaurant walls or beneath the fairy lights strung up around their charming outdoor patio area.

Open: 12pm – 10pm Monday to Sunday

Address: C. Marcelina, 44, 03183 Torrevieja, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 965 70 85 85

Price: €€

6. Tasca Nueva Bahia

If you’re in search of excellent tapas then stroll no further than Torrevieja’s Tasca Nueva Bahia which offers combined plates of a range of delicious tapas for all to share at a reasonable price.

Open: 12:30pm – 5pm and 7pm – 12am Monday to Sunday

Address: C/ Diego Hernandez, 32, Torrevieja – Alicante

Booking: +34 965 705 747

Price: €

7. El Tiburon

Offering some of the best Mediterranean cuisine in Torrevieja, El Tiburon use the finest ingredients to ensure the highest quality of delicacy, technique and flavour in all of their beautifully presented dishes for an unforgettable fine dining experience.

Open: 1pm-11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Mariano Ruiz Canovas 30, 03183 Torrevieja

Booking: +34 693 697 253

Price: €€€

8. The Sands Bistro

For a taste of home in Torrevieja, this restaurant offers traditional British dishes in a small friendly bistro by the beach. With gluten free and vegan options on offer as well, their Sunday Roast will give you just enough of a taste of British cuisine without meaning you have to sacrifice the glorious Spanish sunshine.

Open: 6:30pm to 10pm Monday to Sunday except Wednesdays

Address: Avd la purisima 1 , playa del cura , Torrevieja, Spain

Booking: +34 646 37 21 89

Price: €

9. Beet Vegetariano

Beet Vegetariano is a minimalistic, sophisticated restaurant offering vibrant and delicious vegetarian dishes that will assure you that meat-free definitely doesn’t have to mean boring! Opt for a full menu del dia or one of their sharing platters for a dining experience your tastebuds will thank you for.

Open: 1pm-3:45pm and 8pm-11pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle de Pedro Lorca 13, Torrevieja, Spain

Booking: +34 966 70 66 83

Price: €€

10. Jax Torrevieja

Jax offers Mexican, Colombian and International dishes for a true taste of Latin America, as well as a selection of Pasta and Pizzas for those not feeling quite so adventurous (although we seriously recommend that you dip a toe out of your comfort zone for this one!) A sure favourite amongst the locals, on the weekends there is live music and food can be ordered to dine in or take away.

Open: 8pm to 12am Monday to Sunday except for Wednesdays

Address: C. la Loma, 9, 03182 Torrevieja, Alicante

Booking: +34 621 224 155

Price: €€

Schools in Torrevieja

When moving to a new place, finding a great school is a top priority. There are some brilliant and highly respected international schools for your move to Torrevieja, owing to its diversity and large international population, so you can rest assured that your kids will receive the best education possible after you’ve begun your new life in the Mediterranean.

La Casita Bilingual School

La Casita is an infant school authorised by the Department of Education of the Generalitat Valenciana, with its own educational project in which they teach the First Cycle of the Infant Education Stage (0-3 years).

Website: Click here

Address: Narciso Yepes Street nº4, El Chaparral Urbanization, 03184 Torrevieja

Telephone: 966 786 566 or 657 174 222

Public School City of the Sea

Prioritising commitment, collaboration, trust and communication, the Public School City of the Sea offers education at the infant and primary level with sports and IT facilities and highly respected teaching staff.

Website: Click here

Address: Av. Tirso de Molina, 4, 03183 Torrevieja, Alicante

Telephone: 965 29 01 70

Healthcare in Torrevieja

It’s important to be able to rely on a reputable healthcare system when moving somewhere new. Luckily, Torrevieja doesn’t just boast stunning landscapes and beautiful beaches, there are also a plethora of health services so you don’t have to worry about seeking medical attention when you need it.

Hospitals

Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja

Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja (formerly Hospital San Jaime), located in the north of the city of Torrevieja, is a private hospital of international prestige in the field of oncology, as well as in the rest of medical and surgical specialities. It has a high number of foreign patients as well as residents in the area.

Open: 24-hour emergency service

Address: Partida de la Loma, s/n, 03184 Torrevieja Alicante

Contact: 966 92 13 13

Doctors

Centro Medico International

Dr. J.M. Paz is an English-speaking doctor on the Costa Blanca, with surgeries in Torrevieja, La Marina (San Fulgencio) and Orihuela Costa. They offer general family care, home visits throughout the region, blood and urine test, vaccinations and more.

Open: 9:30am until 12pm Monday to Friday

Address: Calle Francisco Atienza Ferrandez 47, Urb. Jardin del Mar 2, 03185 Torrevieja

Contact: (+34) 653 802 785

Dentists

Carredent British Dental Practice Spain

This busy and above all caring family practice is registered with the Valencian Health Authority and offers a wide range of treatments from simple fillings to more complex procedures. The surgery uses the latest modern technology with new state-of-the-art laser bleaching carried out within an hour.

Open: 8:30am until 12:45 and 13:30pm until 5pm Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:3am until 12:30pm on Wednesdays and Fridays

Address: Carredent British Dental Practice, Urb. Jardin Del Mar, 21, 03184 Torrevieja,

Contact: +34 965 711 797

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That’s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Torrevieja.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

