Spain’s foreign minister pays tribute and delivers 30 ambulances to Kyiv

He will also travel to some of the other cities in the country to learn first hand about the damage the war is having on the country and the well-being of its citizens.

Albares arrived on Wednesday, November 2 with a busy programme that will seem him hold several meetings with his counterparts and other institutions. He will meet with Dmytro Kuleba, his counterpart and with the country’s Prime Minister, Denýs Shmyhal.

Albares tweeted on his arrival saying: “I have just arrived in Kyiv to convey Spain’s commitment and support to the people and government of Ukraine in the defence of their sovereignty, peace and freedom; and support and thank the members of the Embassy of Spain in Ukraine for their work.”

Included in his itinerary is the opportunity to pay tribute to those that have died as a result of Russia’s invasion, after which he will deliver the 30 ambulances that have been donated by Spain’s government.

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albares travelled to the Ukrainian capital by train from the Polish city of Pzemyzil and is expected to remain in the country for a few days before returning home.

