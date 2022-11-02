BREAKING: Serbian Army reportedly shot down foreign country's drone over Raska Barracks Close
Spain’s foreign minister pays tribute and delivers 30 ambulances to Kyiv

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 November 2022 • 23:02

Jose Manuel Albares train journey to Kyiv - Credit Spain Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares has travelled to Ukraine to pay respects to those that have lost their lives and to deliver 30 ambulances.

Albares arrived on Wednesday, November 2 with a busy programme that will seem him hold several meetings with his counterparts and other institutions. He will meet with Dmytro Kuleba, his counterpart and with the country’s Prime Minister, Denýs Shmyhal.

He will also travel to some of the other cities in the country to learn first hand about the damage the war is having on the country and the well-being of its citizens.

Albares tweeted on his arrival saying: “I have just arrived in Kyiv to convey Spain’s commitment and support to the people and government of Ukraine in the defence of their sovereignty, peace and freedom; and support and thank the members of the Embassy of Spain in Ukraine for their work.”

 Included in his itinerary is the opportunity to pay tribute to those that have died as a result of Russia’s invasion, after which he will deliver the 30 ambulances that have been donated by Spain’s government. 

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albares travelled to the Ukrainian capital by train from the Polish city of Pzemyzil and is expected to remain in the country for a few days before returning home. 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

