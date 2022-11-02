Sunak ditches key Tory leadership campaign pledges not deliverable

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 November 2022 • 18:16

Rishi Sunak ditches his Tory leadership bid pledges after 10 Downing Street admitted these would need to be reviewed as they may no longer be deliverable.

The change reported by the Guardian on Wednesday, November 2 said that the prime minister was likely to abandon many of the plans given the worsening financial situation.

The press secretary for the prime minster said that individual ministers would need to look at the promises made and see whether they are indeed deliverable. This comes after the disastrous leadership provided by former Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose policies were by and large undeliverable.

Among those policies being reviewed is the “10-point plan on migration” which has seen the government criticised for its performance in managing the borders and in dealing with asylum claims.

At the centre of the pledge was the claim that 80 per cent of applications would be dealt with within six months, however, currently only four per cent achieve that target.

Other pledges in danger of being withdrawn is the one to protect the greenbelt and the repealing if all retained EU laws within 100 days.

He has already reneged on his other pledges including charging patients for missing GP appointments and cutting income tax.

A spokesperson for Sunak said: “Obviously, those are pledges that were made a few months ago now and the context is somewhat different, obviously, economically. We’re not making commitments right now either way. We need to look again.”

Sunak, she said, still backs the thinking behind his pledges but given the economic context change was necessary. She added that he remained committed to the 2019 Conservative manifesto overall but she did not go into specifics.

Sunak has also faced criticism for the number of U-turns he has made early in the role including reversing the agreement to allow fracking, which he had backed, and attending the all-important Cop27 environment conference next week.

Sunak is saying that the situation has changed and has no option as he ditches key Tory leadership campaign pledges as undeliverable.

