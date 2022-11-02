Trusted health insurance in Spain with Bsure Insurance Brokers

By Laura Kemp • 02 November 2022 • 10:41

Looking after our health is always essential, but the recent Covid pandemic and issues for expats accessing healthcare in Spain after Brexit has made this even more prominent in many people´s lives. For expats in Spain and those wishing to get their visa, health insurance is also essential, which is where trusted healthcare insurance providers Bsure Insurance Brokers are able to offer expert help and advice.

The English and Spanish-speaking specialists at Bsure Insurance Brokers have more than 30 years of experience in the expat health insurance market. With an office based in Marbella, Malaga, they also operate all over Spain, and their in-depth knowledge and experience mean you will have peace of mind that they will find the right policy for you and your family. Not only that, but Bsure Insurance is also registered with the financial authorities in Spain (the DGSFP), and has access to all of the insurance market.

Types of Health Insurance available with Bsure Insurance Brokers

The team pride themselves on giving personal, impartial and honest advice to their clients, offering the best policy for their lifestyle.

Bsure Insurance can help you with national and international plans, family plans, over 65s and 70s plans, plans for preconditions and the right plan to adhere to getting your residency in Spain.

How health Insurance with Bsure Insurance Brokers can help you to get your Residency in Spain

Following Brexit, it is now a condition on your visa application that you have health insurance to become a temporary or permanent resident in Spain. The brokers at Bsure Insurance are extremely well-versed and experienced in assisting people in getting health insurance to comply with visa applications, including the increasingly popular non-lucrative visa. That´s one less thing to worry about!

Student Visa Health Insurance with Bsure Insurance

As an international student planning to study in Spain, proof of health insurance coverage in the amount of €30,000 is required for your visa application – This does not include EU citizens, however, it is still recommended to have private health insurance to be on the safe side.

The team at Bsure Insurance will find the best policy for the entire duration of your stay, matching you with the policy and company that best suits your lifestyle and budget.

Health Insurance for Young Families with Bsure Insurance Brokers

Most companies give great discounts on group and family policies. Discounts usually start with three people on the policy and include one or two adults and one or more children, however, the discount will increase when adding more family members.

The recommended health insurance coverage for families living in Spain is unlimited hospitalisation. Bsure knows the best companies that include discounts and do not limit days of hospitalisation per year.

Over 65s and 70s Health Insurance with Bsure Insurance Brokers

As we get older, it is inevitable that the need for health coverage is more important, however, policies for those over 65 and over 70 years of age are more expensive. There are many levels of coverage that are available to you that can be tailored to only include the healthcare services you need, which in turn will reduce the amount you pay on a monthly basis.

With private health coverage for those over 60 years of age, you can take advantage of being seen and treated quickly, access to doctors that speak your language, second opinions and free choice of doctor, cancer treatments, treatment at a private facility at a time that works best for you and much more.

All of the plans that Bsure Insurance offer their clients who are over the age of 65 cover unlimited hospitalisation in Spain and including an excess on the policy can bring the premium down by as much as 45 per cent!

Insurance for Major Illnesses and Preconditions with Bsure Insurance Brokers

Bsure Insurance knows that certain companies are better than others when accepting serious medical pre-existing conditions, and they will offer you the best company for your needs and any prior conditions.

A precondition is any health issue that you have sought medical advice for in the past and, usually, unless there has been an operation or you take medication, you may not need to disclose the condition. However, if you do not disclose the condition when applying for your insurance policy, you run the risk of the policy being void – Bsure Insurance can help with all of your questions and worries about this.

Bsure can quote you on cover for serious conditions including diabetes (type 1, type 2, and type 4), cancer, blood pressure and cholesterol, arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, heart operations and much more.

More about Bsure Insurance Brokers

The Euro Weekly News spoke with the Director of Bsure Insurance David Bloomfield to find out why they are the best company to get your health insurance as an expat in Spain.

What insurance policies do you specialise in?

We specialise in health, home, car, travel and professional liability insurance.

What health insurance companies do you use?

My father Philip Bloomfield started working with Medifiatc – a mutual health insurer – in 1989. We continue to promote them as they are not focused on dividends to company shareholders. By being a mutual company, it is owned by its policyholders. This means the annual increase in price is much lower than big corporate companies that have high annual increases in price.

Other insurers we use are DKV, Sanitas, Adeslas, Aegon and many more.

Why should expats choose Bsure for their insurance policies?

We have access to whole insurance market and a dedicated claims handler that you can call any time, giving you peace of mind.

We have 30 years of experience and offer clients the best prices and flexibility on renewals to switch companies for better rates or cover.

How can customers benefit from your insurance policy bundles and which is the most popular bundle?

It is always better to have your health and travel insurance with the same broker as your car and home, since they will be your one point of contact for claims and questions. We offer various policy bundles that will save you time, stress and money.

Is it easy to make a claim through Bsure Insurance?

The dedicated claims handler in our office has many years of experience and clients have access to us at any time, so making a claim with us is very easy and efficient.

What Bsure Insurance Brokers’ clients are saying

“An experienced team with speedy responses on all aspects of insurance in Spain. They provide competitive quotes. I would recommend you give them a call before doing business with other insurance brokers.”

David Armstrong

“Bsure has taken care of all my insurance for the past 12 years. During this time I have found them truly professional, independent, and responsive. I have always felt they have been acting in my best interests when it came to advice and help.”

Eric Priestly

Contact Bsure Insurance Brokers

