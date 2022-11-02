South Korean jets respond to North Korea by firing 3 surface-to-air missiles into sea north of Northern Limit Line

UPDATE: Wednesday, November 2 at 05:00am

In response to North Korea launching a ballistic missile, South Korean jets have fired 3 surface-to-air missiles into the sea north of the Northern Limit Line. This action was approved by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

As reported by AFP, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said the North’s missile launch was ‘effectively a territorial invasion’. Faytuks news added that the South Korean military had raised its “alert posture to level 2”.

———————————————————————–

UPDATE: Wednesday, November 2 at 04:30am

South Korea’s military officials in Seoul have labelled the launch of a North Korean missile that landed close to the country’s territorial waters an ‘intolerable’ act, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

In a press release, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said: “North Korea’s missile launch, which marks the first time since the division of the peninsula that has landed near our territorial waters south of the Northern Limit Line, is very rare and intolerable. Our military vows to respond firmly to this provocation”. ——————————————————————————————–

Wednesday, November 2 at 01:25am

According to online reports, North Korea has this morning, Wednesday, November 3, allegedly fired an unspecified ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

The missile launch was announced by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), without providing any further information, as reported by the Yonhap news agency. It was also confirmed by the Japanese Coast Guard.

Air raid warnings were issued in the Ulleung-gun region in the North Gyeongsang province of South Korea.

This launch coincides with the start on Monday, October 31, of large-scale combined air drills between the South Korean and US military that are scheduled to last for five days.

Throughout Tuesday 1, there had been reports of warnings made by Pyongyang insisting that the drills should be terminated. A veiled threat was issued hinting at the use of nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to ‘pay the most horrible price in history’.