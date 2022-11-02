Why BudBlockz can outperform CBD Stocks, Cresco Labs, and Canopy Growth

By EWN • 02 November 2022 • 11:25

There have been numerous ways through which people have historically begun investing in CBD products.

Some of the main ways this has been possible are through CBD stocks, Cresco Labs, and Canopy Growth.

However, these methods of investment, while solid, do have some issues surrounding them. Today, we will be jumping into what they are and how a project like BudBlockz (BLUNT) can outperform them.

CBD Stocks, Cresco Labs, and Canopy Growth

CBD stocks are essentially stocks within the hemp-derived CBD market. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana, and this term is used to describe stocks within that industry. However, while these stocks have been prevalent historically, access to them has been limited.

Cresco Labs is another popular way people have begun entering the CBD space, as it is a publicly traded, vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company. However, there is limited access to this as an investment option on a global scale.

On the other hand, Canopy Growth is a cannabis company that aims to produce, distribute and sell medical and recreational cannabis. It is a cannabis company with numerous ambitions, but geographic restrictions have limited its overall output.

BudBlockz (BLUNT), as a project, aims to resolve issues found within these pre-existing systems and can outperform them. Let’s go over how.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) and What It Aims to Accomplish

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is essentially a project that aims to create an e-commerce platform that can enable anyone to get involved with the cannabis space and navigate through it in a simple way using blockchain technology.

Users will be able to broaden their knowledge of legislation in jurisdictions, information on different products, and even get access to fractional ownerships to dispensaries, farms, and CBD manufacturers.

All of this is powered by an open, fairly-traded environment that anyone can be a part of, on top of which the $BLUNT cryptocurrency is used. $BLUNT, as a token, serves as a transfer of value, anda governance cryptocurrency.

The cannabis market has been forecasted to reach a global market cap of 176.5 billion USD within the next decade, and BudBlockz will enable anyone from anywhere in the world to access a portion of this market through the sage of blockchain technology.

$BLUNT as a cryptocurrency was built on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, which utilizes the eco-friendlier Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.And its token standard is already a part of the broader network of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications, which will provide the token with a high level of utility.

Furthermore, the growth of the BudBlockz ecosystem is also planned, with the release of 10,000 unique Ganja Guruz non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will provide an added level of utility to their holders.

The BudBlockz ecosystem features a global network of dispensaries, online e-commerce, and $BLUNT rewards, which will incentivize its usage and power its growth.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido