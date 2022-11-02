With the promise of a tax-less system, Big Eyes Coin is winning users over, leaving Shiba Inu and Vita Inu in its shadow

By EWN • 02 November 2022 • 11:15

Cryptocurrency came into existence in 2009 and has since established itself as a sturdy addition to the financial market. Since inception, several altcoins have been created and are working hard to uphold the reputation of digital currencies. One of the genres of these altcoins is meme coin and it has garnered visibility and significance since it came to light in 2013 through Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins have significantly impacted the crypto market by introducing whimsical and lighthearted approaches.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Vita Inu (VINU) are all meme coins with intentions to revolutionise digital currencies but it is of no doubt that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on the top of the list as a result of its numerous ambitions and community support.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Decentralised Finance (DeFi) made Easy

Big Eyes (BIG) is a fun meme coin hoping to improve Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and create a platform where community members feel welcome, important and catered to. Meme coins are often treated with levity and pervasion but Big Eyes intends to reorient and change people’s perception of this small community. Big Eyes also plans to infuse Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into its ecosystem to further boost its profit returns.

With the NFT Sushi Crew, users will be to take part in several activities and earn rewards. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) reaching the peak of its presale, crypto enthusiasts are predicting that this token has the potential to save crypto from the recent plunge into significant losses. This prediction has influenced numerous people to participate in the ongoing presale.

Own digital properties with Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme currency with the intention of overthrowing Dogecoin (DOGE) which is the pioneer meme coin. This self-acclaimed Dogecoin killer operates a metaverse where users can mint digital lands with ETH or SHIB tokens. The metaverse is powered by NFTs to increase efficiency. Apart from SHIB, BONE and LEASH are also tokens on the Shiba Inu ecosystem that facilitate the functionality of certain aspects of the metaverse.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) lives up to the meme coin ideals by creating a platform where users can have fun while also earning profits. Additionally, users will be able to develop and launch their own projects on the Shiba Inu network. Similarly, there are four tiers of lands on the Shiba Inu network and they include; Silver Fur, Diamond Teeth, Gold Tail, and Platinum Paw. These lands are purchased based on their desirability and their value.

Enjoy efficient smart contracts with Vita Inu (VINU)

Vita Inu (VINU) is a dog-themed meme token that executes smart contracts. Vita Inu, like other meme coins, merges fun with profits and ensures incentives for the token holders. Vita Inu has the intention to contribute to the development of large DAG ecosystems where distinct digits currencies can be moved around freely and efficiently. Currently, the Vinuverse is under construction and will likely include NFTs, staking, rewards, merch, VINUSwap Decentralized Application (dApp).

The creators of this metaverse promise scalability, accountability and transparency. Vita Inu (VINU) also plans to include adequate for users who intend to learn more about cryptocurrencies and their functionalities. On the improved Vita Inu platform, users will enjoy fast transactions, zero fees, high scalability and smart contracts.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

