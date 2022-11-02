By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 November 2022 • 23:25
Bancroft park - Blackpool City Council
After asking whether he wanted to see a magic trick, they pulled out a lighter and set fire to his t-shirt. As a result, the young boy has sustained serious injuries with burns to his torso and today Wednesday, November 2 remains in hospital.
A passer-by is understood to have come to the lad’s rescue.
The two men are currently being sought by Lancashire police with one described as tall and wearing a black hoody, a black mask, black trousers with pockets on the legs and black leather gloves. At the time he had his hoody pulled up.
The second is described as smaller than the first, but also wearing a black hoody with the hood up, black joggers and fingerless gloves.
Detective Inspector Kirsty Wyatt of Blackpool CID said: “This was a horrific assault on a young boy and he has suffered some really significant burn injuries which will need on-going hospital treatment.”
She went on to ask for the public’s help in identifying those involved in setting fire to the young boy set on fire in Blackpool’s Bancroft Park.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.