A passer-by is understood to have come to the lad’s rescue.

The two men are currently being sought by Lancashire police with one described as tall and wearing a black hoody, a black mask, black trousers with pockets on the legs and black leather gloves. At the time he had his hoody pulled up.

The second is described as smaller than the first, but also wearing a black hoody with the hood up, black joggers and fingerless gloves.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Wyatt of Blackpool CID said: “This was a horrific assault on a young boy and he has suffered some really significant burn injuries which will need on-going hospital treatment.”

She went on to ask for the public’s help in identifying those involved in setting fire to the young boy set on fire in Blackpool’s Bancroft Park.

