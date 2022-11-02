By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 18:29

Young man dies after cardiac arrest on the street in Alicante's La Nucia. Image: PLNucia/Facebook

SPAIN’S Local Police reported that a young man, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the street in Alicante’s La Nucia, tragically died on Wednesday, November 2.

After reporting that the young man – who was described as a “minor” by the Local Police of Costa Blanca’s La Nucia – had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tossalet street, an update from the force has sadly revealed that the person has died.

Local Police were called to Tossalet street alongside ambulance crews after reports that a young man was unconscious.

The emergency services arrived on the scene at 8.02 am.

When they arrived, paramedics began CPR manoeuvres for cardiac arrest and after stabilising the young man, he was rushed to the hospital.

Sadly, at around 3 pm, the young man passed away in the Hospital of Villajoyosa.

The age and name of the victim have not yet been released to the public.

The tragic news comes months after a teenager died following a cardiac arrest in the Valencian Community.

On Saturday, August 20, a 19-year-old man died of a cardiac arrest after being pulled from the water following a near-drowning incident in a reservoir in Valencia province’s Cortes de Pallás.

