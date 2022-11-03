A Woman’s Beauty

By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 November 2022 • 10:43
Embrace your inner beauty.
Photo credits: Shutterstock
However, negative experiences for women can cause the belief “I am not good enough”.
These feelings of unworthiness can sometimes lead to toxicity in relationships with men.
My advice is be natural. True love is within you, and this is what will attract a man. Live a true life for a true love story. A man doesn’t look for a sexy princess.
A man looks for a partner for life, where he will feel loved, respected and safe.
Self-confidence is a blessing to heel the emotional field.
Love, Betina
Website: www.mindovers.com 0034-699 327 363
