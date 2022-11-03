Alfaz (Alicante) town hall continues to assist international cooperation organisation Remar

By Linda Hall • 03 November 2022 • 13:05

ALFAZ ALLOCATION: Town hall continues to assist Remar Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall and its Social Welfare department continues to support Remar Valencia with an €8,000 allocation.

Founded in 1982, Remar initially began helping people with addictions and to help those in situations of social exclusion. Since then has extended its field of action to become one of Spain’s principal non-government organisations that centres on international cooperation.

“With this aid, the town hall hopes to contribute towards helping this collective to meet the needs and demands of its activities and programmes,” Alfaz’s Social Welfare councillor Marisa Cortes said.

Remar is now present in more than 58 countries, where the organisation identifies areas where, together with the community, it works on long term projects of between 10 and 15 years. These attempt to stem the structural causes of poverty while strengthening the ties of community and solidarity.

Remar is also present and provides technical and economic help during emergencies, natural disasters, war and any other type of humanitarian disaster.

