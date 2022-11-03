Autumn: A time to think about others and sharing the abundance we have

By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 November 2022 • 10:58

A reflection on what to be thankful for this Autumn Photo Credit: Pixabay

Autumn, a time when we traditionally celebrate and give thanks to God for a successful and abundant harvest.

Sadly, millions will not because they have nothing to celebrate.

They suffer famine, drought, and floods, they have nothing to look forward to. God created the world and mankind as its stewards and guardians, look what a mess we have made of it. I wonder what He thinks when he looks down on us as we rape the land in the name of progress.

Our relationship to the earth should be God-centred rather than self-centred. When He created it, God’s desire was that we protect life in all its forms so that it could flourish and grow so that generation after generation can enjoy what He has provided. Humanity’s desire for more and more means less for millions of others.

Poverty is rife around the world and over recent months this has been evident in the world. Jesus had a lot to say about wealth and poverty. He was not against the wealthy, only in the way that wealth is distributed.

As I get older I can see the gap between the rich and poor getting wider and wider unless something is done very soon then all hope will be gone many millions. Jesus was all about equality, if you had a lot then why not help those who have little?

In Matthew 6 Jesus say’s “So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and tell on the streets, to be honoured by men. I tell in truth, they have received their reward in full. When you give to the needy do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that giving may be in secret.”

If we all start to live by these principles then perhaps the world can start to repair itself. Amen

Warm regards and blessings, Tony.

