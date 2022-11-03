Beniconnect: A family company ready to meet all your transport needs

By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 November 2022 • 10:22

Beniconnect: Offering shuttle and private vechile transfers. Credit: Beniconnect Website

BENICONNECT have been operating for many years in the Costa Blanca offering shuttle and private vehicle transfers serving Alicante, Murcia and Valencia airports and train stations.

Beniconnect, a British / Spanish family business has a wealth of experience in the transport sector and offers a wide range of services for every occasion as well as airport transfers.

Beniconnect is the sister company of Autocares Grupo Benidorm, their very own coach company boasting a fleet of modern vehicles that are fully licensed and comply with all local and European health and safety regulations.

Autocares Grupo Benidorm offers transportation for any type of service; transfers to and from airports / train stations, schools and institutes, weddings, events, conferences, excursions, golf, etc.

They have a large fleet of vehicles of all sizes and are therefore able to provide any type of transport customers require.

In their fleet they have 19 Mercedes Vito and Mercedes V people carriers. All of them are brand new, black in colour with tinted windows, leather seats, free WIFI, etc. All of their drivers are uniformed in suit and tie.

They also have a large fleet of coaches; from minibuses of all sizes to large coaches of 35 and 55 seats. They have a robust infrastructure in place to ensure that their operation runs smoothly:

• Offices open seven days a week throughout the year.

• Different departments dedicated to all parts of the operation: Dept of Reservations, Dept of Customer Service, Dept of Traffic, Dept of Administration, Dept of Management and Marketing, and Dept of workshop and mechanical equipment.

• Two Meet and Greet Desks at Alicante Airport: one on level two for shuttles services and another on the arrivals floor for private services. Each with their respective guides fully uniformed to receive customers.

• They have a fleet of 58 vehicles of all sizes and needs. From Mercedes Vito and Mercedes V, we offer for private transfers of up to eight people, minibuses and large coaches of up to 55 seats. They also have available specially adapted vehicles with a hoisting platform for customers with mobility difficulties.

• The fleet is practically new, and the average age is 3.1 years.

• They have a geolocation system for all vehicles in real time.

• All vehicles have free WIFI for passengers.

• Some vehicles have USB outlets for customers.

• Their own team of mechanics who take care of the daily maintenance of the vehicles.

• All guides are fully uniformed with their credentials.

• The drivers are all properly uniformed with ties, and the drivers of our VIP vehicles which take up to eight people are all suited.

They are a group of companies (Beniconnect and Autocares Grupo Benidorm) which have grown significantly in recent years, always providing quality and efficiency in all our services. That is why Beniconnect has recently obtained certain awards and certificates:

Beniconnect is on the fifth cycle of the SICTED (certificate of commitment for the continuous improvement of quality in destination) In Autocares Grupo Benidorm,they have also obtained certifications:

Autocares Grupo Benidorm are on the fifth cycle of the SICTED (certificate of commitment for the continuous improvement of quality in destination)

They also have obtained four ISO certificates: OHSAS 18001 (Safety and Health Management System at Work); UNE‐EN 13816 (Transport Management System, the Logistics and Passenger Transport, UNE‐EN ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), and UNE‐EN 14001 (System of Environmental management).

Beniconnect are also available to ‘tailor make’ anything to customers’ requirements, be they excursions, tours, transport for wedding guests, golfing groups. Nothing is too small or too large for them to organise for you.

They have a ‘Customer Information Centre’ open seven days a week between 9am and 8pm for enquiries and bookings. However booking discounts for transfers only apply when

customers book on their website.

The local Spanish number is + 34 965 850 790 and the local UK number is 0207 096 0052 (both operating from 9am to 8pm).

