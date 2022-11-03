Benidorm (Alicante) has loads of bottle and wins a Green Flag

By Linda Hall • 03 November 2022 • 11:46

GREEN FLAG: Toni Perez and Monico Gomez with Benidorm’s Ecovidrio award. Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM won an Ecovidrio Green Flag for recycling more than one million kilos of glass this summer.

Toni Perez, Benidorm’s mayor, received the non-profitmaking glass recycling organisation’s award in Madrid, presented by junior Environment minister, Hugo Moran.

Also present were Benidorm’s Environment councillor Monica Gomez and Ecovidrio’s director-general Jose Manuel Nuñez-Lagos and Roberto Fuertes, the organisation’s Valencian Community manager.

Benidorm was the best-placed of the region’s 39 municipalities in the running for a Green Flag, repeating its ranking in the initiative’s first edition, Fuertes announced.

“Benidorm has won a Green Flag for its excellent collection and recycling record in June, July and August,” Perez said. “This was possible thanks to the productive sector, especially the hospitality industry which generates and recovers most glass.”

The hospitality sector’s commitment extended to the local population, which enabled Benidorm to obtain recycling figures that were well above the national average, the mayor pointed out.

During the three high season months, Benidorm collected l,039,166 kilos of glass, almost 70 per cent more than in 2021, Perez added.

According to Ecovidrio statistics, recycling the Benidorm glass will avoid the need to extract 1.25 million kilos of raw material and has prevented 603,000 kilos of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere.

