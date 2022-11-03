Best day’s fishing so far for Teulada-Moraira anglers with catches for all

By Linda Hall • 03 November 2022 • 19:37

BEST FISH: Frank Povey with his 5.4 kilo carp. Photo credit: Jeff Richards

AS usual, the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia for their latest Winter League match.

“We fished Section B3, with air temperatures barely reaching 17 degrees at 9am but eventually rising to 25,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

“B3 lived up to its reputation as it fished well, with everybody catching.”

There were 11 contestants and the best total weight of the day, 27.1 kilos and 12 fish, went to Graham Sewell. The best fish of the day, which was caught by Frank Povey and weighed 5.4 kilos, was also the biggest so far this season.

Jeff Richards came second (10 fish and 14.7 kilos) with Mick Owen in third place (six fish and 13.2 kilos) and Frank Povey in fourth (four fish and 12.7 kilos).

In all, the anglers caught 63 fish, of which 48 were carp and 15 crucian carp, totalling 113 kilos.

“By far our best day’s fishing so far in this Winter League,” Jeff said.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).

