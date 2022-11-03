Best day’s fishing so far for Teulada-Moraira anglers with catches for all

By Linda Hall • 03 November 2022 • 19:37
BEST FISH: Frank Povey with his 5.4 kilo carp.
Photo credit: Jeff Richards
“We fished Section B3, with air temperatures barely reaching 17 degrees at 9am but eventually rising to 25,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.
“B3 lived up to its reputation as it fished well, with everybody catching.”
There were 11 contestants and the best total weight of the day, 27.1 kilos and 12 fish, went to Graham Sewell. The best fish of the day, which was caught by Frank Povey and weighed 5.4 kilos, was also the biggest so far this season.
Jeff Richards came second (10 fish and 14.7 kilos) with Mick Owen in third place (six fish and 13.2 kilos) and Frank Povey in fourth (four fish and 12.7 kilos).
In all, the anglers caught 63 fish, of which 48 were carp and 15 crucian carp, totalling 113 kilos.
“By far our best day’s fishing so far in this Winter League,” Jeff said.
For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.