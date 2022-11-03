By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 13:18

BREAKING: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan wounded in reported assassination attempt. Image: Irfan awan/Shutterstock.com

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been wounded in a reported assassination attempt on Thursday, November 3.

According to local media reports, Imran Khan was wounded after being shot in the leg in a suspected assassination attempt.

During his long march to Islamabad, Khan was shot alongside four other people.

The four other people are said to be injured and one person is believed to have been arrested.

Khan has been admitted to a nearby hospital, as reported by jagbani.punjabkesari.in.

Local media outlets reported that the gunman used fireworks to cover the gunfire.

The Alertistan Twitter account noted that PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan was also injured in the incident and is currently under treatment at the hospital.

#PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan is also injured. At the moment he is under treatment at hospital.#Alertistan pic.twitter.com/A3nCGtI7Jg — Alertistan (@Alertistan) November 3, 2022

Videos have also been released of the alleged gunman/gunmen.

Twitter account SprinterMonitor posted a video with the caption: “Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. The assassin, while shooting from the top of the container, fired a burst from his gun and was on the left side. He was celebrating after the shooting, so it was a planned assassination attempt.”

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. The assassin, while shooting from the top of the container, fired a burst from his gun and was on the left side. He was celebrating after the shooting, so it was a planned assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/yfTIoYBgLx — Sprinter Monitor (@SprinterMonitor) November 3, 2022

TRT World Now shared some local media videos.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan taken to hospital in Lahore after being shot in the leg during assassination attempt – local media pic.twitter.com/T2Qndehle1 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 3, 2022

Piers Morgan released footage of himself speaking to Imran Khan earlier this year in which Khan said: “When I entered politics I actually had conquered my fear of dying.”

"When I entered politics I actually had conquered my fear of dying." Imran Khan speaking to Piers Morgan earlier this year.@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/Zc77oZPuWE — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 3, 2022

On Saturday, October 1, an arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Imran Khan.

A magistrate in the city of Islamabad was believed to be the one who signed the warrant.

