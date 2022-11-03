By Chris King • 03 November 2022 • 21:38

Newark FBI warns of a credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey

A credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been received by Newart FBI.

The FBI in Newark, New Jersey announced on its official Twitter profile this evening, Thursday, November 3, that it has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in the city.

They asked members of the public to take all necessary security precautions to protect their communities and facilities. More information will be provided in due course they added.

The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police. pic.twitter.com/e64XSmQvNc — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) November 3, 2022

According to dailymail.co.uk, the law enforcement agency said: “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility”.

It added: “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call the police. We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out”.

An elaborate phishing and hacking scheme was also revealed today by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. It had been carried out by somebody claiming to be one of their employees they detailed.

Those responsible were determined by cyber experts to be working either for Iran’s IRGC or under its authorisation, they added. At this moment, it is unknown whether this is connected in any way to the FBI’s warning.

A tweet from the American Jewish Committee voiced its alarm over the news. It said it was monitoring the situation and its thoughts were with the Jewish community in New Jersey.

We are deeply alarmed by @FBI reports of a credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey. Our thoughts are with the local Jewish community at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. https://t.co/qcALjQiYyZ — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 3, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.