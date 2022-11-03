UPDATE: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan accuses PM Shehbaz Sharif after assassination attempt Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Pakistani capital of Islamabad ordered to be ‘locked down and sealed’

By Chris King • 03 November 2022 • 19:14

Pakistan capital of Islamabad ordered to be 'locked down and sealed'

The Ministry of Defence has ordered Islamabad, the Pakistani capital city, to be ‘locked down and sealed’ following scenes of unrest after the assassination attempt on former PM, Imran Khan.

 

Islamabad, the Pakistani capital city, is to be locked down and sealed on the recommendation of the country’s Ministry of Defence. It is also reported that all educational facilities will be shut down with immediate effect.

This follows scenes of unrest that occurred today, Thursday, November 3, not only in Islamabad but in other cities across the Asian nation following today’s assassination attempt on Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Followers of the country’s former leader took to the streets in protest against the government. A video was released on behalf of Khan in which Asad Umar & Mian Aslam Iqbal said, “According to PTI Chairman Imran Khan DG C ISI Major General Faisal Naseer, Rana Sana Ullah, & Shehbaz Sharif, are responsible for the deadly attack on Imran Khan long march”.

Video footage uploaded onto social media showed police officers in the city of Faizabad taking the drastic action of shelling protestors in an effort to disperse them. This was confirmed by Islamabad Today on its Twitter profile.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading