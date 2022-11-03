By Chris King • 03 November 2022 • 19:14
Pakistan capital of Islamabad ordered to be 'locked down and sealed'
Islamabad, the Pakistani capital city, is to be locked down and sealed on the recommendation of the country’s Ministry of Defence. It is also reported that all educational facilities will be shut down with immediate effect.
This follows scenes of unrest that occurred today, Thursday, November 3, not only in Islamabad but in other cities across the Asian nation following today’s assassination attempt on Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
#NEW 🇵🇰Paki̇stan’s capital, islamabad, to be put i̇nto 'lock down' & 'sealed' i̇ndefinitely on the -Recommendati̇ons of the govt of pakistan, ministry of defense.- pic.twitter.com/6bCxwJkRLv
Followers of the country’s former leader took to the streets in protest against the government. A video was released on behalf of Khan in which Asad Umar & Mian Aslam Iqbal said, “According to PTI Chairman Imran Khan DG C ISI Major General Faisal Naseer, Rana Sana Ullah, & Shehbaz Sharif, are responsible for the deadly attack on Imran Khan long march”.
Video footage uploaded onto social media showed police officers in the city of Faizabad taking the drastic action of shelling protestors in an effort to disperse them. This was confirmed by Islamabad Today on its Twitter profile.
Country wide protests which are spreading like wild fire. The assassination attempt on Imran Khan has shocked the country and situation at very places have become sensitive.
Please stay safe. #isbtoday #islamabad pic.twitter.com/J8cqsQzYfR
Country wide protests which are spreading like wild fire. The assassination attempt on Imran Khan has shocked the country and situation at very places have become sensitive.
People furious in #Faizabad Right Now!#Rawalpindi #Islamabad #ImranKhan #Assassination#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/WFHIxqiiXH
