Pakistan capital of Islamabad ordered to be 'locked down and sealed'

The Ministry of Defence has ordered Islamabad, the Pakistani capital city, to be ‘locked down and sealed’ following scenes of unrest after the assassination attempt on former PM, Imran Khan.

Islamabad, the Pakistani capital city, is to be locked down and sealed on the recommendation of the country’s Ministry of Defence. It is also reported that all educational facilities will be shut down with immediate effect.

This follows scenes of unrest that occurred today, Thursday, November 3, not only in Islamabad but in other cities across the Asian nation following today’s assassination attempt on Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Followers of the country’s former leader took to the streets in protest against the government. A video was released on behalf of Khan in which Asad Umar & Mian Aslam Iqbal said, “According to PTI Chairman Imran Khan DG C ISI Major General Faisal Naseer, Rana Sana Ullah, & Shehbaz Sharif, are responsible for the deadly attack on Imran Khan long march”.

Video footage uploaded onto social media showed police officers in the city of Faizabad taking the drastic action of shelling protestors in an effort to disperse them. This was confirmed by Islamabad Today on its Twitter profile.

