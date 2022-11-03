By Guest Writer • 03 November 2022 • 10:49

Tourism Minister Maroto at the opening of a new Parador Hotel Credit: Reyes Moroto Twitter

BRITISH tourists still top spenders in Spain as Government confirms ever growing figures for both September and the first nine months of the year.

According to Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, during September some 1.8 million Brits visited Spain, spending €1.96 billion (an average of €1,185 per person).

The September overall number of visitors stood at 7.8 million which is 88.4 per cent of the number who came to Spain in September 2019 but their spend of €9.243 billion was 96 per cent of the September 2019 figure.

Reyes Maroto, said that “the data confirm that in September the recovery trend in tourism activity was maintained, cutting the difference with 2019 even more than in August.

“Taking into account the current climate of general economic uncertainty and high inflation, these figures demonstrate the great resilience that Spain is showing as a destination, which continues to present positive prospects for the remainder of the year, as reflected by indicators such as airline schedules and reservations”.

The main destinations for tourists in September were the Balearic Islands, with 1.9 million tourists; Catalonia, with 1.65 million and Andalucia with 1.1 million.

Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha and the Principality of Asturias received more international tourists in September than in the same month of 2019.

The number of British visitors in the first nine months was almost double that of the second and third placed countries, Germany and France and with the expectation that Spain could well be a great place for British ‘energy tourists’ this winter the figures is expected to continue to grow.

