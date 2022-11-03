Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov insists front line troops should choose penalties for draft dodgers

By Chris King • 03 November 2022 • 20:54

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov insisted today, Thursday, November 3, that troops fighting on the front line in Ukraine should be the ones to determine the penalties handed to draft dodgers.



Posting on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov wrote: “My opinion on the penalty for draft evasion. Amendments are necessary, but I am unhappy with the penalties envisaged. What is the ridiculous figure of a few hundred thousand fine or imprisonment for 5 years?”.

“That means we will give the evaders a wonderful opportunity to sit in a cell, while our brave and fearless guys risk their lives on the front line? And feed them at the state’s expense? And will they come out clean when it is all over at the cost of the lives and health of others?”.

“To begin with, soldiers and officers who are now on the front line should be given the opportunity to choose the punishment for such cowards. That would be the most objective opinion. Believe me, there, under the whistle of shells, they know exactly what price the evader must pay. And it doesn’t have to be some fixed amount of fine”.

“You have to calculate how much help the evader received from the state, how much was spent on his education, treatment, social benefits, wages. Not less than 50 per cent of the total amount received – that will be an adequate fine. And then march to dig trenches and haul up shells!”.

“There is no need to coddle the men who disgrace the entire male population of the country. Let the cowards pay for their cowardice. And let us call things by their proper names: they are not turncoats, but real traitors and fugitives!”.

