Clinton Sumner gets moving for Raquel Paya school in Denia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 03 November 2022 • 18:18

CLINTON SUMNER: Fundraising for Raquel Paya special needs school in Denia Photo credit: Clinton Sumner

CLINTON SUMNER, an ultra-distance athlete, will raise funds for Denia’s Raquel Paya school with a 96-hour sports challenge.

The South African sportsman, who now lives in El Campello, embarks on his Mueve tus pies (Move your feet) initiative on January 2. He will swim 20 kilometres in open water, complete 1,000 kilometres by bicycle and finish with a 168-kiometre run, the equivalent of four Iron Man or two Ultra Man triathlons.

He will allow himself only a 20-minute break between stages.

“I’ll suffer a lot, but I’m going to succeed,” Clinton said as he announced the challenge on November 2.

He wants to raise cash for expensive rehabilitation equipment for pupils at the special needs school who have mobility problems.

Each apparatus costs between €1,800 and €3,000, explained Carla Marin, the Raquel Paya’s Head of Studies, who was also present, accompanied by teacher and physiotherapist Paula Saez and Marisa Alemany, president of the Raquel Paya’s parents’ association.

“This is both a public-spirited initiative and a sporting challenge that will allow us to acquire very specific material for our pupils,” Carla Marin said.

“Following lockdown, the pupils with the greatest mobility issues have lost motor skills,” Paula Saez added.

“The equipment they need is subsidised by Social Security but, even so, it is very expensive and many families cannot find that amount of money.”

