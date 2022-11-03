WATCH: Ukrainian soldier firing Finnish JVA 1571 mortar bombs

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 10:29

Image: The moment of the mortar fire, on the river bank - Artsiom P/Shutterstock.com

VIDEO footage circulating online on Wednesday, November 3 shows a Ukrainian soldier firing Finnish JVA 1571 mortar bombs from a Finnish 120 Krh 85 92 120mm heavy mortar – which were both donated by the country to the Ukrainian Army.

The video, which was shared by @UAWeapons on Twitter, alongside the caption: “A Ukrainian soldier firing Finnish 🇫🇮 JVA 1571 mortar bombs from a Finnish 🇫🇮 120 Krh 85 92 120mm heavy mortar,” has been liked nearly 5k times.

#Ukraine: You may think this is the Finnish Defence Forces, but no!

A Ukrainian soldier firing Finnish 🇫🇮 JVA 1571 mortar bombs from a Finnish 🇫🇮 120 Krh 85 92 120mm heavy mortar – both were donated by country to the Ukrainian army. pic.twitter.com/Aqy3DkoV21 — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) November 2, 2022

One person commented on the video, writing on Twitter: “This is a Finnish mortar shoot-out,” alongside another video captioned, “Fire commands! KRHK shot smoke and shrapnel today. When the evening gets dark, it is still lit. This time, a picture from the dispatch office.”

Tulikomentoja! KRHK ampui tänään savuja ja sirpaleita. Illan pimetessä vielä valaistaan. Tällä kertaa kuvaa lähettämön päästä. #LAPJP #TUKIK #Jääkäriprikaati pic.twitter.com/GjBKf1jeCL — Sini Kouri (@KouriSini) November 2, 2022

“Excuse me, can I shoot a thousand of these into the Kremlin cave?” wrote another person.

While another person wrote: “Why announce the Finnish are helping? Surely that makes them a target to Russia given that they aren’t in nato??”

Why announce the Finnish are helping? Surely that makes them a target to Russia given that they aren’t in nato?? https://t.co/lcO5PwdEoq — Dora Winifred⚒ (@Btec_johnnySins) November 3, 2022

On November 1, claims made by a Finnish intelligence officer that weapons bound for Ukraine had fallen into the hands of criminal gangs were denied by police in Finland.

According to the Finnish police inspector, Christer Ahlgren, weapons supplied to Ukraine were ending up in the hands of criminal gangs in Finland and other countries. However, his claims were denied by Markus Välimäki, deputy head of the Central Criminal Police, on the website of Finnish law enforcement.

