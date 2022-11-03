By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 15:40

Heartbreak as University of Georgia Athletic's Ernie Battinelli passes away. Image: @UGAAthletics/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, November 3, following the news that Ernie Battinelli, who served the University of Georgia Athletic Association for two decades, had passed away.

University of Georgia Athletic’s Ernie Battinelli, a “loyal member of our Bulldog family” passed away Wednesday, November 2 in Athens, Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs football program represents the University of Georgia in the sport of American football.

The Georgia Bulldogs’ official Twitter account tweeted: “We’ll miss you Ernie!”

J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said: “My heart aches with the news of Ernie Battinelli’s passing. He was a loyal member of our Bulldog family and a friend to so many of our staff and student-athletes. He will be greatly missed! Rest in peace, Ernie. We love you.”

My heart aches with the news of Ernie Battinelli’s passing. He was a loyal member of our Bulldog family and a friend to so many of our staff and student-athletes. He will be greatly missed! Rest in peace, Ernie. We love you. pic.twitter.com/9osr6C654J — Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) November 3, 2022

Speaking to georgiadogs.com, Brooks added: “Ernie was the absolute best.”

“If you went to an athletic event of any kind at the University of Georgia, most likely Ernie was going to be there with a delicious meal and a smile on his face. He was such a loyal member of our Bulldog family, and I know I speak for everyone in the Athletic Association when I say he will be greatly missed. Our hearts ache for his family and friends, and we will continue to keep them in our prayers during this difficult time.”

“RIP Mr. Battinelli! Always enjoyed the post game grub provided by him and his team,” wrote Keith Marshall.

RIP Mr. Battinelli! Always enjoyed the post game grub provided by him and his team. — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) November 3, 2022

Quinton Mino said: “One of the kindest, most genuine people I’ve ever met. Seeing Ernie walk in the door was always the highlight of my day. God bless the Battinelli family.”

One of the kindest, most genuine people I’ve ever met. Seeing Ernie walk in the door was always the highlight of my day. God bless the Battinelli family. https://t.co/chVlwJ3r1x — Quinton Mino (@quintonmino) November 3, 2022

No further information has been available.

In 2019, Battinelli was awarded the Bill Powell Service Award – an honour given annually to an individual who has “demonstrated exemplary service in working with the Association”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.