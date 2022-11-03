High quality and unique gifts with Finishing Touches

By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 November 2022 • 10:39

Finishing Touches, luxury, high quality gifts. Credit: Finishing Touches

FINISHING TOUCHES opened its doors in November 2021 in Cabo Roig and has never looked back. The home décor and gift store is very unique and has an amazing selection of upmarket, high quality, interesting and unusual items suitable for that perfect present

There are exclusive gift items including retro wall art, clocks, diamante items, decorative photo frames, candles and incense sticks, unusual figurines, cushions, rugs, canvases, mirrors, greetings

cards, jewellery, jewellery boxes, keyrings, lots of tree of life gifts and decor, fragrance oils, diffusers and much much more!

You are spoilt for choice and there are items for all occasions. New stock arrives each month from suppliers all over Europe and the UK and they now have a huge range of mirror/crystal accent furniture and décor. You can also purchase online from over 3,000 items.

Why not pop in and have a look at the Christmas items!

Open: Monday to Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm

Address: Calle Del Mar, Playamarina 1, Nº15

Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa 03189

Tel: 604 406 032

Website: www.finishingtoucheseu.com

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.