High quality and unique gifts with Finishing Touches

03 November 2022
Finishing Touches, luxury, high quality gifts. Credit: Finishing Touches
There are exclusive gift items including retro wall art, clocks, diamante items, decorative photo frames, candles and incense sticks, unusual figurines, cushions, rugs, canvases, mirrors, greetings
cards, jewellery, jewellery boxes, keyrings, lots of tree of life gifts and decor, fragrance oils, diffusers and much much more!
You are spoilt for choice and there are items for all occasions. New stock arrives each month from suppliers all over Europe and the UK and they now have a huge range of mirror/crystal accent furniture and décor. You can also purchase online from over 3,000 items.
Why not pop in and have a look at the Christmas items!
Open: Monday to Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm
Address: Calle Del Mar, Playamarina 1, Nº15
Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa 03189
Tel: 604 406 032
Website: www.finishingtoucheseu.com
