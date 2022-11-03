Huge day for Ukraine as latest Russian combat losses revealed

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 8:40

ON Thursday, November 3, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 27 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, November 2. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5552.

According to the latest data, another 730 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 74,000.

Twenty more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 22 more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of four Russian drones which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1442. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of three Russian MLRS, taking the total destroyed to 390.

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of 20 more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2734, while the destruction of 22 more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1755 in total.

On November 3, a video reportedly showed artillery strikes on Russian Giatsint-B artillery pieces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Ukraine’s 44th Artillery Brigade and 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade.

“The 102nd separate brigade together with the 44th separate airborne brigade in the Zaporizhzhia direction launched three enemy “Giatsint-B” howitzers into “the air”, the video caption read while another video shared the coordinates of the strike:

“The destruction of the Russian howitzer 2A36 Giatsint-B near the village of Zolotaya Polyana, Zaporizhzhya region (47°31’27.1 “N 36°25’09.5 “E).”

