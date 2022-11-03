Luxury boutique hotel in Puerto Banus welcomes residents

By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 November 2022 • 10:58

#BetterTogether at the Luxurious Boho hotel, Puerto Banus

I’ve been lucky to be invited to some lovely “new” restaurants over the past few weeks; places I would probably not have thought to go to of my own accord. One of these venues is Boho Club, located in what used to be the Central Forestal Sueco; nestled behind large walls at the end of the Golden Mile, direction Puerto Banus.

Thanks to Pilar Candil of Lima Comunications & Events I was part of a press lunch there and had the opportunity to really appreciate not just what they have to offer but also how keen they are for us residents to visit them and experience what they’ve achieved.

They’re rightly proud, what they’ve put together is worthy of us taking a moment to pop by and see for ourselves. If you want to feel “five star” or impress a guest, this place is suitably formal and yet still welcoming, cosy and delicious.

Until my visit I had assumed, like many still do, that it is a private club so I had never even considered going there and had little idea what it was all about.

To clarify: Boho Club is a boutique hotel that opened four years ago. It boasts a restaurant that opens all year round, serving meals from 8am to midnight daily and seems to tick all the right boxes, at least for me. Firstly, it has its own car park.

The gardens are lush and extensive, dotted with tokens of modern art. There are several terraces with elegant but comfy seating making for great hang out spaces for guests and visitors to relax or work in luxurious style. The restaurant areas, in and out, are beautifully decorated with much attention to detail. They have a very impressive wine list and sommeliers that explain every nuance of origin and flavour.

Diego del Rio is the head chef and oozes enthusiasm for his signature dishes and the variety of cuisine served; predominantly based on local produce. I had the pleasure of interviewing Diego for Marbella Now #MN369 and you can literally feel his passion for where he works and what he does. I would say that this is the general consensus from all the staff; they’re visibly proud.

The place isn’t cheap but is certainly good value for money and to encourage guests of all budgets to visit they now offer a fabulous two course lunch menu for €28 with a glass of wine, water and a coffee. Dogs are welcome too.

I have driven past Boho almost daily since it opened and yet had no idea what went on “behind those walls”. Hopefully I’ve now shed some light on the matter for many of you too. I don’t think we got particular “press treatment” that would be different with other guests, but there again you never know. If you do go by to check them out perhaps you can let me know how it goes. #BetterTogether

